Embark Expands Footprint to Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of being named one of Inc.'s 5000 nation's fastest-growing private companies, Embark announced its newest market expansion into Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. The new location will enable Embark, a new kind of financial consulting firm, to forge new relationships in a thriving and diverse market. Founded in Dallas, Embark also has locations in Austin, Houston, Denver and now, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Oklahoma will also serve as the hub for the Northwest Arkansas area.

"We have never been shy about our intention to boldly transform the financial consulting industry," said Paul Allen, Founder & CPC at Embark. "Our expansion into Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas, and more importantly the team that will lead our newest market, is a testament to that."

The Oklahoma market will be led by Market President Robert Grisaffe who has a wealth of experience with large public and private entities across multiple industries with a heavy emphasis on the energy industry, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining and marketing, midstream operations, utilities and retail operations. Robert was a partner and chief financial officer at Oak Ridge Natural Resources and has held executive management roles at private equity backed high-growth exploration and production companies.

"I am honored and excited to join the Embark family," said Robert. "The breadth and depth of their technical expertise, services and client-base is beyond impressive. Their remarkable workplace culture and reputation made this a win-win decision for me. The team is ready to hit the ground running and on a mission to bring a fresh and innovative approach to the region."

Robert will be joined by another Oklahoma native, Drew Speakes, who will provide unparalleled client service as the senior director. His experience includes a diverse range of industries such as energy, healthcare, insurance and manufacturing clients. Drew's background includes internal audits, international accounting and private equity-backed E&P companies. He has successfully led three accounting departments through numerous acquisitions, system implementations and a merger.

"Oftentimes, people are surprised to hear that our blueprint and market expansion is built around investing in the right people," said Clancy Fossum, CEO at Embark. "Undoubtedly, Oklahoma is a compelling choice on its own. When combined with top-of-the-class talent like Robert and Drew's, it became the clear choice for Embark. Cultivating our unique culture and business model is what has led to happy clients and our own rapid growth."

At Embark, living out the company's values and unconventional model is not just a plaque on a wall. The successes to date – $14 million in revenue year to date, nearing a decade in business, new office openings and over 110 employees – are direct results of investing in people first. In addition to being named as one of Inc.'s 5000 nation's fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row, Embark was also recognized for the second time as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces, and for the first time, earned Great Place to Work-Certified™ status.

"Traditionally, most companies assess the business opportunity first when considering market expansion," added Clancy. "As a privately-held company, we have the power of choice and for us, that means scouring the market and finding the best people first. This magic formula of hiring the right talent and creating a vibrant workplace environment has proven to be successful."

About Embark

Embark is a new kind of financial consultancy disrupting the professional services industry. Founded in 2010, Embark provides peace of mind to accounting and financial leaders, especially during organizational change such as M&As, IPOs, growth, turnover, relocation, investment, new guidance and the need to improve efficiencies and leadership agility. For more information, visit www.embarkwithus.com.

