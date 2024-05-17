Embark Helps Dog Lovers Know Their Dog Inside and Out with Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 Collaboration

Dog lovers can enter for the chance to win tickets for four to the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 in Los Angeles

BOSTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc. , a global leader in dog health and genetics, today announced a new collaboration with Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2. With a focus on helping dog lovers create joyful core memories with their dogs, Embark will hold a "guess the breed" game on the red carpet of the World Premiere of Inside Out 2 in Los Angeles. Embark is also launching a "Know Your Dog Inside and Out Sweepstakes*," awarding one grand prize winner four tickets to the world premiere in Los Angeles, $500 per person in travel expenses for up to four guests, one Embark Breed ID Dog DNA Test, and their dog's breed reveal featured on Embark social media platforms.

Embarking on a collaboration with Inside Out 2 means showcasing all of the different emotions we experience with our dogs. From the joy of hiking through the woods together to the embarrassment of wearing the cone of shame – every day is an opportunity to build core memories with our dogs.

"At Embark, we're passionate about the Joy that comes with getting to know your dog better, and we firmly believe that dog DNA testing can bring humans and their dogs closer together to make core memories," said Embark CEO Amish Desai. "This exciting collaboration with Disney and Pixar will help us reach even more dog lovers by offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience, helping them know more about their dogs, inside and out."

Five first prize winners will receive an Embark Breed ID Dog DNA Test and their dog's breed will be revealed on Embark's social media platforms. 25 runners up will be selected to receive an Embark Breed ID Dog DNA Test.

Enter here for a chance to win, and earn one extra entry by liking the sweepstakes post on Embark's Instagram and five extra entries by uploading a photo of you and your dog. Plus, you can earn 50 more entries by showing off the weird, funny, or bizarrely smart things your dog does that makes you want to get to know them even better.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the contiguous U.S. & Washington D.C. only, 18+. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 AM PT, 5/17/2024 and ends at 11:59:00 PM PT, 6/3/24. Grand Prize winner must be able to attend the world premiere for Disney and Pixar's Inside out 2, taking place on a TBD date in June 2024. Grand Prize does not include travel or hotel accommodations. See Official Rules [ LINK HERE ] for prize details and terms and conditions. Void where prohibited.

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. is a global leader in dog health and genetics that is transforming the way humans care for dogs. Starting with the most accurate dog DNA test in the industry, Embark is bringing joy to dog lovers by offering the world's best products and services to strengthen their bonds with the dogs in their lives. Dog lovers can dig into their dog's breed, ancestry, and health – and even find and connect with other dogs that share their dog's DNA with the world's first canine relative finder. An official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark believes the bond between humans and dogs brings the world joy and can be strengthened and extended through the power of science.

For more information, visit Embark's website at EmbarkVet.com , and follow Embark on Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , and Instagram .

About Inside Out 2:

Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up. The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown. "Inside Out 2" is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon. The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve. With music by Andrea Datzman, the all-new feature film releases only in theaters June 14, 2024.

