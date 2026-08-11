/C O R R E C T I O N -- Embark/

In the news release, Embark Launches in Chicago, One of the Country's Highest-Growth Business Hubs, issued 11-Aug-2026 by Embark over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made to both the content and the included image. The complete, corrected release follows:

Embark Launches in Chicago, One of the Country's Highest-Growth Business Hubs

New office in the heart of downtown Chicago puts Embark's finance, technology and transformation experts shoulder-to-shoulder with the city's fastest-moving CFOs and finance leaders

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark, a leading financial, technology and business consulting firm, built to help fast-scaling companies take on hypergrowth, complex transformation, and everything in between, today announced the opening of a new office in the heart of downtown Chicago. This expansion is the firm's latest step in a run of national growth that has seen Embark scale 6x since 2021, and it puts Embark's team closer to a city known for producing some of the country's most ambitious finance leaders. The new office extends Embark's footprint to more than 40 markets across the U.S.

Embark Launches in Chicago

"We're excited to launch in Chicago and enter the Midwest as Embark expands across the U.S." said L. Felice Gorordo, Chief Executive Officer of Embark. "Chicago is exactly the kind of market we want to be in: ambitious companies, complex problems, and finance leaders who expect more from their advisors. We've grown 6x since 2021 by staying focused on one thing: being the firm our clients can't imagine operating without. Opening in Chicago is the latest milestone in this next phase of growth."

Chicago is home to one of the largest concentrations of Fortune 500 headquarters, leading private equity firms, and major financial institutions in the country, alongside some of its fastest-growing companies. That combination produces leaders who are used to setting the pace, not following it. Whether they're strengthening their finance function, driving enterprise-wide transformation, or navigating a defining moment like an acquisition or IPO, these leaders need advisors who can both set the strategy and execute alongside them to deliver. Embark's Chicago team brings together consulting, finance and technology professionals who hold themselves to a higher bar than any engagement requires. That standard is a big reason Embark clients give the firm a 93 Net Promoter Score, a reflection of its culture of fanatical hospitality.

"Chicago has an incredible density of finance talent, and Embark has built the capabilities to match it, from strengthening the finance function they already have to standing alongside them through the biggest moments in a company's history. This is one of the most important markets we've opened, and having a home base here gives us the ability to sit down the street from the CFOs and finance leaders we serve, get in the room faster, and build the kind of relationships that make transformation work. We're just getting started," said Laura Neal, Chief Revenue Officer of Embark.

The Chicago launch builds on Embark's recent acquisition of Commit, which deepened the firm's HR and finance technology capabilities across the Workday ecosystem and gives clients a partner who can help them get the full return on their technology investments. It's the latest in a string of moves: new offices, new capabilities, new acquisitions, all in service of the same goal. Embark is becoming the firm its clients can't imagine operating without, and Chicago is the next chapter of that story.

About Embark

Embark is a leading finance, technology and business consulting firm helping companies navigate complex accounting, deal advisory, transformation, risk, compliance, and related business needs. Built around elite talent, flexible delivery, and a culture of fanatical hospitality, Embark partners with clients to deliver practical guidance, measurable impact, and scalable support through every stage of growth. With more than 800 team members across more than 40 markets nationwide, Embark transforms complex problems into clear solutions. Learn more at embarkwithus.com.

SOURCE Embark