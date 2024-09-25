Embark Launches New Line of Dog Supplements In Next Stage of Pet Care Transformation

The three types of supplements are powered by canine genetic research and Embark's database of more than 2 million dogs

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc. , a leader in dog health and genetics, today announced a new line of veterinarian and geneticist-backed supplements. Built upon the same high scientific standards that produced Embark's canine DNA testing products, the new line of supplements will help pet parents provide more personalized care for their dogs.

Embark's new line of supplements will help pet parents better support their dog's unique needs.

Pet parents will have three supplements to choose from – Embark Multi, an all-in-one supplement designed to help support your dog's overall health; Embark Allergy, a great fit for dogs with itchy or dry skin that also helps maintain a silky coat; and Embark Joint, to maintain everyday hip, knee, and joint health.

"I often recommend supplements to help keep dogs looking and feeling their best," said Embark Professional Services Veterinarian Dr. Jenna Dockweiler, DVM, DACT. "Embark's supplements feature high-quality ingredients in a tasty chew, so dogs can enjoy a great taste while their families can feel good about proactively addressing their dog's unique needs."

Available in soft chew format, Embark's supplements are designed with natural active ingredients to help address and deliver on specific needs observed in dogs. Customers who have received their Embark DNA results will get recommendations on what supplements are best for their dogs, and pet parents who haven't yet DNA tested their dog can also find the perfect supplement by choosing based on their dog's known needs.

"This line of supplements marks a new phase of growth for Embark, offering the best science-driven products that empower pet parents to improve their pet's wellness," said Embark CEO Amish Desai. "Formulated with the same scientific rigor that powers Embark's dog DNA tests, these supplements will help pet parents apply what they've learned about their dog's specific genetic makeup to best support their needs."

Embark Multi, Embark Allergy, and Embark Joint are now available to purchase on embarkvet.com and on Amazon.

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. is a global leader in dog health and genetics that is transforming the way humans care for dogs. Starting with the most accurate dog DNA test in the industry, Embark is bringing joy to dog lovers by offering the world's best products and services to strengthen their bonds with the dogs in their lives. Dog lovers can dig into their dog's breed, ancestry, and health – and even find and connect with other dogs that share their dog's DNA with the world's first canine relative finder. An official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark believes the bond between humans and dogs brings the world joy and can be strengthened and extended through the power of science.

For more information, visit Embark's website at EmbarkVet.com , and follow Embark on Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , and Instagram .

SOURCE Embark Veterinary Inc.