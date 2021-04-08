Embark Launches Partner Development Program to Bring Embark Driver to Market

Through this program, Embark aims to refine and scale the software and support services necessary to enable carriers to own and operate Embark-equipped OEM trucks on select US freight lanes. At the core of Embark's product offering to carriers is the Embark Driver, a per-mile software license that can safely navigate a carrier-owned, Embark-equipped OEM truck from its origin to destination. In addition, Embark will provide carriers an autonomous fleet management solution, Embark Guardian, that provides remote vehicle monitoring, dispatching, and access to real-time data such as weather and construction. Together, Embark Driver and Embark Guardian will enable carriers to deploy and manage a fleet of autonomous trucks within their existing networks.

"Embark's commitment to having carriers purchase and operate our autonomous trucks, while Embark provides a software subscription and support services, is a win-win because it leverages the logistical expertise of the carrier, allows the technology to scale more quickly through existing shipper-carrier relationships and enables Embark to focus on delivering a safe and reliable autonomous truck," said Alex Rodrigues, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder at Embark. "The learnings Embark has gained from hundreds of hauls with shippers and carriers over the years has helped us shape this new business model, and we are excited to announce it today."

As part of the program, carriers will work alongside Embark to test and refine various facets of the overall operating model, including remote vehicle monitoring, vehicle maintenance procedures, teleoperations, AV dispatching rules, and transfer hub logistics. Werner Enterprises, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Bison Transport, and other leading carriers bring a nationwide network for testing and decades of operational, regulatory, and safety experience.

"While Werner has always been a first mover in the transportation industry, we continue to invest in new technology and solutions that enrich the experience for drivers, shippers, and carriers, while optimizing the entire ecosystem," says Werner's Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. "By working with Embark, we amplify the voice of our drivers and our customers, allowing them to be an important part of the conversation around the innovation that impacts the future of our industry."

AB InBev and several other F500 shippers from across key industry verticals, who together spend billions on freight annually, have also joined the Embark Partner Development Program to provide an end-customer voice and advise on the integration and scaling of autonomous trucks within their supply chain networks.

In addition to preparing carriers to operate autonomous trucks, the program is engaging OEMs, real estate developers, and maintenance providers to coordinate the set of products and services carriers will need to operate a nationwide network of autonomous freight lanes.

As the Embark Partner Development Program progresses, Embark aims to bring on additional carriers, shippers, and freight ecosystem partners to bolster learnings and provide additional scale.

About Embark

Embark, a San Francisco-based developer of self-driving trucks, is working to build a future where roads are safer, drivers work closer to their homes and families, and goods move faster and are cheaper. Embark is working with the world's leading shippers and carriers to bring this vision to life through a unique model that combines the consistency of automation for long-haul, on-highway routes, with human adaptability for off-highway, short-haul driving. Embark was founded in 2016 and is backed by leading investors including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, DCVC, and Y Combinator.

About Werner

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal, and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Bison Transport

Bison is a Winnipeg-headquartered transportation company established in 1969 by Duncan M. Jessiman which has grown to become one of Canada's largest trucking companies with over 3,700 employees and contractors operating a fleet of 2,100 tractors and 6,000 trailers throughout North America. Together with its affiliated companies, H.O. Wolding, Searcy Trucking, and Britton Transport, Bison services a wide variety of multinational, national, and local customers offering full truckload service, full-service logistics, dedicated fleet operations, yard management, and warehousing and distribution. Bison has also been regularly recognized as North America's safest fleet.

About Mesilla Valley Transportation

Mesilla Valley Transportation, based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is a dry freight carrier specializing in time sensitive service between manufacturing centers. The company fields a fleet of more than 1,500 trucks and 5,000 trailers. For more information, visit www.m-v-t.com.

About Anheuser Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico and South Africa stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange. Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob Ultra®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 170,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2019, AB InBev's reported revenue was 52.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

Media Contact:

Misha Rindisbacher

[email protected]

SOURCE Embark Trucks, Inc

Related Links

http://embarktrucks.com

