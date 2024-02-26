Embark on a Revolutionary Journey of Innovation with Foundry 415 and Teleportec's Innovation Action Workshop

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May 15-17, 2024 - Join Foundry 415 Innovation Group and Teleportec for a three-day applied innovation workshop. This exclusive experience blends global corporate innovation expertise with interactive sessions on emerging technologies and hands-on workshops, allowing participants to strategically apply insights to enhance their innovation approach strategies.

BoostCamp combines interactive sessions on emerging tech and hands-on workshops to elevate your innovation game! Post this BoostCamp's Innovation Action Workshop is for executives looking for a way to navigate out of the corporate innovation strategy maze and straight to impactful action. Assess emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and synthetic biology to identify strategic threats and opportunities with the Innovation Action Plan and BoostCamp

In a fusion of global corporate innovation expertise and cutting-edge executive education, Foundry 415 Innovation Group and Teleportec have joined forces to present a three-day applied innovation workshop crafted exclusively for corporate innovation professionals. The Innovation Action Workshop promises an immersive experience, combining interactive sessions on emerging technologies with hands-on workshops where participants will strategically apply newfound knowledge to elevate their innovation game and fortify relationships with internal stakeholders.

Featuring thought-provoking sessions with expert speakers:

Jody Medich - Unveiling the Future: Industry 4.0 and the Era of Human + AI Collaboration

Aaron Frank - Navigating the Uncharted: Decoding the "Metaverse" and Life Online

Sally Dominguez - Pioneering Sustainable Growth: Co-creating Circular Systems for Efficiency

The program concludes with an inspiring session with Jonathan Knowles , NASA's Frontier Development Lab Exploration Director, sharing insights into the uncharted territories of exploration and innovation. Stay tuned for additional speaker announcements

Guiding the transformative journey will be Sandra Miller, CEO of Foundry 415 , and Chris Cowart , Managing Director of the Nomura-SRI Innovation Center , co-moderators of this workshop at the SRI Conference Center in Menlo Park, California

Due to the hands-on nature of this program, space is limited. Secure Your Spot Now!

www.theboostcamps.com

Registration Deadline: April 15, 2024

Don't miss the chance to redefine corporate innovation. Join us at the Innovation Action Workshop, where the future isn't imagined – it's created. Act now, and lead the innovation evolution.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

For all other inquiries, contact [email protected]

About Foundry 415 Innovation Group

Foundry 415 Innovation Group is a trailblazing force in corporate innovation, empowering organizations to thrive in an era of constant change. Committed to pushing boundaries, Foundry 415 sparks innovation that transcends industries and transforms the corporate landscape.

About Teleportec

Teleportec revolutionizes executive education, teleporting professionals into the future. Through transformative programs, Teleportec empowers leaders to navigate tomorrow's complexities with confidence and foresight.

