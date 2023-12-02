Embark on a Unique Journey with 'Hookah Haze': Human Drama Adventure Fueled by the Spirit of Shisha on Steam® and Nintendo Switch™ in 2024

A sweet and magical moment woven by the extraordinary

TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hookah Haze, a game for Steam® and Nintendo Switch™, that will be published by Aniplex Inc. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Atsuhiro Iwakami; hereinafter referred to as "Aniplex") and planned and developed by ACQUIRE Corp. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Takuma Endo; hereinafter referred to as "ACQUIRE") will be available in 2024 for players to enjoy. Players take on the role of the protagonist, Toru Sumiki, who runs a shisha shop. Through providing shisha to three girls, players will delve into their true feelings.

Hookah Haze
Hookah Haze

New Information 1｜Key visual revealed! Teaser trailer unveiled, capturing the essence of the game!
The key visual for Hookah Haze was unveiled today during the Live Premiere segment of Indie Live Expo 2023 Winter. The visual showcases the three heroines - Amu Aigami, Kurumi Komori, and Kokoro Meigetsuin – joyfully indulging in shisha, while the protagonist, Toru Sumiki, looks on warmly.

A teaser trailer has also been released.
Trailer (Japanese Version): https://youtu.be/Ov_CzRuulos 

New Information 2｜Introduction of the three heroines and the protagonist!
Details about the three heroines and the protagonist of the game have been revealed.

New Information 3｜Steam🄬 Store page is live! Wishlist is now open!
As of today, the Steam🄬 Store page is accessible, and the game can be now added to your wishlist.

Hookah Haze is currently in the development phase. Please stay tuned for more updates on the game.

Product Information
Title: Hookah Haze
Available from: 2024
Genre: Human drama adventure
Platforms: Steam(R), Nintendo Switch TM
Price: To be determined
Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese
Planning & Development : ACQUIRE Corp.
Publisher: Aniplex Inc.

Copyright: © Aniplex Inc. ACQUIRE Corp. All rights reserved.

Official website
https://hookah-haze.com/

Official X
@HookahHaze_PR

Steam Store
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2470300

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Copyright Notice
When using the images, please include the following copyright notice.
© Aniplex Inc. ACQUIRE Corp. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Aniplex Inc.

