Embark on a Vibrant Izakaya Adventure at Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya

Meaning "festival of the four seasons," Shiki-Sai offers a new dining adventure in the spirited tradition of Izakaya. The small-plate style encourages sampling a variety of specialties and sharing with loved ones. Guests can toast to friendship and family with traditional drinks like shochu and sake, or delight in playful season-themed cocktails and mocktails. Beyond libations, Shiki-Sai presents a sophisticated twist on classics like sushi, sashimi, and tempura, alongside Japanese favorites such as chicken nanban and okonomiyaki.

The architecture and décor highlight the wonders of Japan, with gorgeous hand-painted ceiling panels and lanterns. Enchanting animated scenes displayed throughout the restaurant immerse guests in three of Japan's most celebrated festivals: hanami (cherry blossom viewing), hanabi (fireworks), and tsukimi (moon viewing).

Highlights:

Festive Izakaya Culture: Immerse yourself in the fun-loving world of Izakaya. Shareable, bold, and brimming with flavor, relish dishes like Japanese fried chicken, teriyaki skewers, and okonomiyaki.





Sushi Counter & Teppan Grill: Indulge in a mesmerizing sushi experience as expert chefs craft each piece of sushi before your eyes and dazzle with their culinary prowess.





Enchanting Ambiance: Beyond the exquisite seasonal-themed interior, enjoy stunning vistas of EPCOT , the World Showcase Lagoon, and the fireworks spectacle.

Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya enriches EPCOT's culinary tapestry, reaffirming the park's commitment to authentic cultural encounters. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur of Japanese cuisine, a curious food enthusiast, or are seeking a magical dining experience, Shiki-Sai promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of Japan's culinary and cultural heritage.

About Mitsukoshi USA: Mitsukoshi USA is the American subsidiary of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd, an international department store chain headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsukoshi USA manages seven other Food & Beverage destinations and the Mitsukoshi Department Store within EPCOT, along with YeSake at Disney Springs, in the Walt Disney World Resort.

SOURCE Mitsukoshi USA

