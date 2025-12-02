Embark Showcases Pet Wellness Leadership at Pet Connect USA with Vision for Connected, Personalized Care

*Only Dog Genetics Company Uniting Science, Personalization and Lifelong Guidance Striving to Help Pets Live Longer, Happier, Healthier Lives*

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary Inc. a global leader in dog health and genetics, today outlined its expanded vision for the future of pet wellness at Pet Connect USA, where Chief Executive Amish Desai will present the company's evolution from a leading DNA test provider to a connected pet care platform built on science, personalization and adaptive support.

As pet owners face rising costs and an overload of conflicting information, Embark is focused on delivering a single, trusted source of truth. By turning years of scientific research and millions of pet DNA profiles into actionable guidance, the company aims to support families throughout every stage of a pet's life.

"Pet parents don't want guesswork — they want clarity grounded in science, personalization and trusted expertise," Desai said. "The pet care industry is moving from reactive to proactive wellness, and Embark is evolving beyond DNA testing to help pet families navigate their pet's health with confidence."

A more unified approach for today's pet parent

Across the ecosystem, consumer expectations are shifting dramatically. Pet owners expect human-grade standards in nutrition, wellness, diagnostics and daily support. They also want guidance that reflects two customers — the pet and the person caring for them.

At Pet Connect USA, Desai will address how genetics, data and digital tools can work together to create clearer, more cohesive experiences. He will describe how companies can use scientific insight and empathetic design to help families understand health risks, personalize care and take adaptive steps to enjoy longer companionship.

"With millions of DNA profiles and a decade of research, we have the opportunity to turn scientific understanding into lifelong support," Desai said. "Our responsibility is to turn insight into action — and action into healthier lives, connection and joy."

Keynote: Where pet wellness is headed next

Desai will headline Pet Connect USA on Dec. 4 at 9:30 a.m. PT with a keynote exploring how the pet care landscape is transforming — and why companies are adapting to deliver more personalized, integrated and science-backed support.

He will also share how companies can partner to create more unified, trusted experiences — from digital platforms to veterinary touchpoints — and how Embark's scientific foundation positions it to help drive this collaborative future.

Embark Veterinary, Inc. is a global leader in dog health and genetics that is transforming the way humans care for dogs. Dog lovers can dig into their dog's breed, ancestry, and health – and even find and connect with other dogs that share their dog's DNA with the world's first canine relative finder. An official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark believes the bond between humans and dogs brings the world joy and can be strengthened and extended through the power of science.

For more information, visit Embark's website at EmbarkVet.com

