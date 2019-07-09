Embark Unleashes New, Best In Class Canine DNA Breed Identification Kit

BOSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boston-based Embark Veterinary Inc., the world leader in canine genetics, released a new product: Embark's Breed Identification Kit. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most detailed breed identification on the market. Learning about a dog's breed mix provides insight into a pup's behavior and enables pet parents to create a custom training plan.

Embark's new product screens for over 250 breeds and provides a family tree that goes back three generations; the test can even find a dog's relatives. "Embark provides critical information for dog owners, with comprehensive and accurate testing that is unique in canine genetics," said Ryan Boyko, Embark's CEO and co-founder. "Learning about a dog's breed mix and ancestry enables our customers to make better decisions for their pet when it comes to training, behavior patterns, and more." In mixed breed dogs, Embark can precisely detect even small breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make up of a dog. This makes Embark's product more than twice as precise as other tests on the market that can only detect breed contributions of 12% or more. Of the mixed breed dogs that Embark has analyzed, 80% had a breed contribution small enough that only Embark could catch the specific breed breakdown for dog owners.

Beth Boynton D.V.M., FNAP, added, "Our understanding of how genetics can predict behavioral tendencies and health is growing at an incredible rate. The more information veterinarians can have about the genetic background of the canine patient, the better we can help our clients choose the best approaches to behavior, nutrition, and therapies. The services that Embark has for identifying relatives and disease risks helps all those who care for those dogs. The bigger the pool of information, the better we can advise."

"For years now, the Embark platform has been the most scientifically advanced dog DNA test on the market. By releasing a more affordable breed focused product, we are making this technology available to more dog owners and increasing the data available to canine genetic researchers studying cancer, heart disease, hip dysplasia and other inherited disorders," said Adam Boyko, Embark's CSO and co-founder.

Embark's Breed Identification Kit is sold on embarkvet.com for $129, with an option for the customer to upgrade and see their dog's health results for an additional cost.

Founded in 2015 by brothers Ryan and Adam Boyko, in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark uses a simple swab of a dog's cheek to test for more than 250 breeds and screen for 170 genetic health conditions.

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. launched in 2015 with a mission to end preventable disease in dogs. An Embark Dog DNA Test enables pet owners to learn about their dog's breed, ancestry, health, and what diseases may be in the future – all with a simple cheek swab. By using 100 times more genetic information than any other test available, the company offers the most accurate results on the market. Embark was started by two brothers, Adam and Ryan Boyko, who have a passion for scientific research and a lifelong love of dogs. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Embark is the official dog DNA test of the Westminster Kennel Club Show.

