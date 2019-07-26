Embark Veterinary, Inc. Launches Groundbreaking Study To Address Fatal Disease In Labrador Retrievers

BOSTON, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary Inc., the world leader in dog genetics, announced today a new study on canine Tricuspid Valve Dysplasia (TVD), the results of which will be used to develop a DNA-based test for the disorder. TVD is an often fatal congenital heart defect that affects an estimated two to seven percent of dogs, with 25 percent of all cases most commonly found in purebred Labrador Retrievers. TVD is known to be heritable in dogs, however, more data is needed to decipher the genetic links to this disease. To accelerate its research, Embark is launching a worldwide call for samples from affected dogs.

Embark's research platform allows for the rapid screening of hundreds of dogs and facilitates early disease detection, enabling better treatment and improved mortality rates. "We built a robust platform for genetic research with purpose. Over time, we can work with breeders to use DNA testing to reduce or even eliminate this disorder in future generations of Labrador Retrievers," said Ryan Boyko, CEO of Embark.

Labrador owners with dogs diagnosed with TVD by a board-certified veterinary cardiologist (including those that perform routine OFA heart screenings) are encouraged to participate in the study. There is no cost to participate and all data collected and assessed from participants in the study will be anonymized to ensure privacy. Participants will be provided with a comprehensive Embark DNA profile in return for participating in the study. To learn more and sign up to participate, visit embarkvet.com/breeder/labrador-TVD

"As a veterinarian, I can not underscore enough the value of genetic research for TVD and its potential impact on the health of Labrador Retrievers," said Kathy Sneider, VMD, owner of Aquarius Labradors. "I am thrilled that Embark is dedicating their scientists to address this important cause."

Embark is the first canine genetics company to leverage direct-to-consumer dog DNA testing to make scientific discoveries.

"Embark was built on a foundation of science and our core mission is to end preventable disease in dogs. With the help of dog enthusiasts worldwide, our team is better positioned than any other canine DNA testing company to make a rapid and profound impact on canine health," said Dr. Adam Boyko, Chief Science Officer of Embark and Cornell University Professor.

