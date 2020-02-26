Embarking on a New Journey, the Construction of the Venues for the World University Games Kicked into High Gear

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Summer World University Games Chengdu 2021 is the first world-level

multi-sport event to be held in Chengdu, as well as in the whole region of Western China. To get to know about Chengdu, please visit https://www.gochengdu.cn.

After the national holiday of the Spring Festival, the construction of the venues for the Chengdu World University Games has been resumed orderly as scheduled. According to the Organizing Committee of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Chengdu, there are altogether 49 stadiums and gymnasiums to be built or renovated by April 2021. The 12 newly-built ones include Dong'an Lake Sports Park, Fenghuang Mountain Sports Park, Gaoxin Sports Park, Xiangcheng Sports Center, Jianyang Cultural and Sports Center, Wenjiang CBA Competition Center and stadiums in Longquan High school and Polus International College and so on. The 37 renovated ones include Chengbei Gymnasium, Chengdu Shooting and Archery Management Center, China Modern Pentathlon Center, Shuangliu Sports Center, and Pidu Sports Center, etc. These brilliant construction projects can add glamour to the World University Games as well as to Chengdu, a future "World Competition City". After the short break of the Spring Festival, the construction work re-started, shifting to the "fast-lane" and kicking into high gear.

Aiming at building Chengdu as "the World Famous Competition City", the Chengdu Administration of Sports, as well as exploring the development path through in-depth discussion, also commissioned a specialized agency to draft the Plan for Building Chengdu as the World Famous Competition City based on the comparative studies of world-renowned competition cities and improved the Layout Plan of Public Sports Facilities of Chengdu (2016-2035) together with Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources.

The planning principles of the building projects of city sports facilities and other public sports facilities are set according to the new development path of Chengdu. In building sports facilities, "Three Administrative Levels and Three Categories" are involved, which refer to facilities of "municipal, district and community levels", belonging to the categories of "competition facilities, public exercises facilities and training facilities". With the detailed planning, a whole comprehensive sports facilities system will be built that caters both to the needs of holding massive sports events and serving for public exercises. As a result, the overall level of sports service of Chengdu

will be increased, and the professional training sites can provide better training for competition.

