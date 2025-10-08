Embassy National Bank Chooses Alogent's AccuAccount to Modernize Lending and Document Management Operations

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in the banking and financial services market, announced today that Embassy National Bank has selected AccuAccount for its loan management, deposit imaging, and exception tracking needs. The bank's decision to upgrade was driven by the need to replace a legacy system that was slow and no longer met the demands of their growing operations.

"We wanted a solution that would make life easier for our team and our account holders. AccuAccount stood out for its speed, convenience, and reliability, and the enthusiastic recommendations from our staff who had previously used it gave us confidence in our decision," said Brad Day, President, Embassy National Bank.

With AccuAccount, Embassy National Bank will streamline document management for both loans and deposits, enabling faster response times, enhanced exception tracking, and a more unified experience for staff and account holders. The platform's intuitive interface, automated exception clearing, and seamless integration with the bank's core banking platform are set to drive greater operational efficiency and simplify audit preparation.

"As banks continue to modernize their operations, we're seeing a clear shift toward platforms that unify imaging, exception tracking, and reporting in one seamless experience," said Dede Wakefield, CEO, Alogent. "AccuAccount is at the forefront of this trend, helping institutions like Embassy National Bank accelerate efficiency, simplify audits, and empower staff with real-time insights and paperless workflows. The move to integrated, automated solutions isn't just about convenience, it's about future-proofing banking operations for a rapidly evolving landscape."

Embassy National Bank, headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA, manages more than $185 million in assets, underscoring its commitment to serving the financial needs of its community with innovation and excellence.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, enterprise content and information management, and omni-channel digital banking platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com.

