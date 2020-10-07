Embassy Series Launches New Season-2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embassy Series is proud to present a virtual concert in a demonstration of perseverance and global solidarity in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland on Wednesday, October 14th at 2:00 pm. Twelve-year-old award-winning classical pianist Matthew Chang will perform two of Chopin's most consequential pieces in a performance that is sure to delight the program's online audience.

The performance marks the return of the Embassy Series, which boasts 27 years of bringing music to the nation's capital via the international community. Recent events inspired Jerome Barry, Founder and Director of the Embassy Series, to continue the Series online rather than wait for an end to the crisis.

"Culture and the arts have the power to demonstrate that we have more in common than what divides us," says Jerome Barry, the founder. "That's even more important now that the world must come together to counter this global crisis."

The concert will also highlight two anniversaries that Poles and the international community celebrate this year: the 40th anniversary of Poland's Solidarity movement – a trade union and a mass peaceful movement that inspired democratic change throughout Central and Eastern Europe – as well as the 210th anniversary of Chopin's birth, celebrated in Poland – and beyond – as the Year of Fryderyk Chopin.

It's a fitting tribute for both.

"Chopin once said that his goal was to 'try to express the soul and the heart of humanity,' as well as the soul and heart of the people of Poland and around the world who share the same values of peace and freedom,'" noted H.E. Piotr Wilczek, Poland's Ambassador to the United States.

Chang, a Gifted and Talented student at the Kirov Academy in Washington, DC, has won international awards for his renditions of Chopin, including the prestigious Chopin International Piano Competition and the Kosciuszko Foundation Chopin Competition. By seven, he had played at Carnegie Hall, performed with the Washington Conservatory Orchestra and made his European debut in the Metallener Saal Musikverein in Austria. He has studied piano with Dr. Kuei-I Wu for six years.

Chang's program will also include pieces by Bach, Beethoven and Kabalevsky.

This is a free one-hour concert open to the public. Please click http://bit.ly/PolishEmbassyConcert to register for the live streaming.

