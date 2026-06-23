EMBC UPCOMING DEADLINE: The Gross Law Firm Alerts Embecta Corp. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC).

Shareholders who purchased shares of EMBC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/embecta-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=189544&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: November 25, 2025 to May 4, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Embecta's fiscal results; pertinently, Embecta knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's guidance was misleading and unattainable. In fact, Embecta touted the Company's pen needle business as "incredibly resolute" mere weeks prior to missing expectations and cutting 2026 fiscal guidance. On May 5, 2026, Embecta published second quarter 2026 fiscal results disclosing that the Company failed to meet its guidance for second quarter 2026 and lowered fiscal year 2026 guidance. In particular, Embecta revealed that revenue declined over 14%, much higher than the guidance of flat to a decline of 2% and that the Company was lowering estimates on US performance, largely in part due to weakness in its pen needle sales. Following this news, the price of Embecta's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $9.25 per share on May 4, 2026, Embecta's stock price fell to $3.90 per share on May 5, 2026, a decline of over 57.8% in a single day.

DEADLINE: August 17, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/embecta-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=189544&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of EMBC during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 17, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

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New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm