Embed Reimagines Wearable Media that Serve to Drive Return Visits and Customer Loyalty

Embed's new series of game cards and wearable media are unlike anything currently in the industry. "We've been in the design lab working on these for some time. Single-minded in our focus on the guest (the consumer), designing the type of wearable media they want to keep, collect and reuse. This ultimately drives repeat business for our Embed customer, which gives them an edge over their competition, strengthening their business. Ultimately, these design innovations are about elevating the entire media category in this industry," said Renee Welsh, CEO.

The collection has close to 200 design variations, covering every consumer demographic, gender, and amusement category, including waterparks. "This is beyond great designs on game cards, which is two-dimensional. We are working in 3D. These cards include embossed graphics, printed in full colour on a shimmering metallic base; unlike anything in the category now. Matte embossed game cards. The collection even includes an eco-friendly natural and organic wooden card series." Rob Thompson, Embed veteran who's recently been appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer in Manufacturing & Supply Chain.

Be mesmerised by the new game-changing wearables at the "BLING" bar, Embed Booth #1336. IAAPA Expo 2019 November 19-22 in Orlando, FL and schedule a demo here.

About Embed :

Embed is the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries. Designed to deliver a superior guest experience, the platform is a complete integrated cashless solution for business owners to maximise revenue and operational efficiency while reducing costs.

With Embed's platform, a business (single or multi-location) has real-time visibility and control across the entire operation: from guest party-planning and bookings via mobile to integrated point-of-sales, including bundles and upsell packages, a full range of games management, real-time prize inventory, game card kiosks and so much more. All integrated and accessible via mobile.

With over 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 installations around the world, Embed is equipped and ready to empower FEC businesses with direct sales, services and support anytime, anywhere.

For more information, please visit www.embedcard.com

SOURCE Embed

Related Links

https://www.embedcard.com

