Embed Security Launches NoiseIQ™ and Case Assistant in Its Agentic Security Platform

The newest capabilities give SOC analysts unmatched flexibility and control to enable faster, more confident decisions across every alert.

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embed Security , the security noise cancellation® leader, today announced the launch and general availability of two major enhancements to its agentic security platform: Embed NoiseIQ™ and Embed Case Assistant. The new platform additions further support SOC teams with increased clarity, control, and confidence when analysts are often overwhelmed by alert noise and investigation complexity.

Embed NoiseIQ provides a dynamic, customizable knowledge base that is uniquely positioned by:

Intelligent Ingestion – A configurable way to shape what data is allowed to move forward in the pipeline.

– A configurable way to shape what data is allowed to move forward in the pipeline. Organizational Context – Leverages both customer-defined and platform-inferred organizational insights to drive contextually relevant alert decisioning.

– Leverages both customer-defined and platform-inferred organizational insights to drive contextually relevant alert decisioning. Guided Outcomes – Users have control over how decisions are finalized, modified, and acted upon, giving them flexibility to enforce business-specific logic and ensure results align with organizational priorities.

The NoiseIQ decision-control framework ensures Embed's AI-driven conclusions can be tuned, extended, and adapted without altering upstream workflows or shipping new code. In addition to greater control over workflows and operational flexibility, Embed's latest technology offers CISOs increased team efficiencies and reduced runtime costs.

"Before Embed and NoiseIQ, we maintained our list of simulated phishing sources manually, which was a constant friction. Now, Embed automates the entire process by detecting, enriching, and investigating simulated phishing activity without adding extra work for our team. The control and visibility we have today would have been impossible without Embed. They've completely reshaped how we approach phishing defense in depth," said Vince Bruno, Automotive Technology Leader.

With the launch of Embed Case Assistant, customers have the ability to make deep investigations faster and easier, using a tool grounded in security:

Case-Aware Context – Case Assistant knows which case is being investigated; there is no need to restate endpoints, hashes, or alert IDs.

– Case Assistant knows which case is being investigated; there is no need to restate endpoints, hashes, or alert IDs. Purpose-Built Knowledge – The tool draws from Embed's correlated alert graph and enrichment context, not general web data.

– The tool draws from Embed's correlated alert graph and enrichment context, not general web data. On-Demand Expertise – Most alerts are fully handled by Embed's autonomous triage, but Case Assistant is available when analysts have questions.

– Most alerts are fully handled by Embed's autonomous triage, but Case Assistant is available when analysts have questions. Human-Centric Augmentation – Case Assistant is designed to support, not replace, the analyst. It stays in the background until it's needed.

"Alert overload is one of the biggest challenges facing all security operations teams," said Seth Summersett, CEO of Embed Security. "With NoiseIQ and Case Assistant, we're giving analysts two critical capabilities: control over the investigation pipeline and intelligent support when things get complex. It's analyst-centered AI that accelerates decision making across the SOC."

About Embed Security

Embed Security is the security noise cancellation® leader. The company reduces security alert noise and accelerates threat response to enable faster and more accurate protection against cyberthreats. Founded in 2024 by security practitioners with 50+ years of experience in demanding SecOps environments, Embed's agentic security platform leverages AI and proprietary iSteps™ to autonomously triage and investigate alerts, empowering teams to focus on what matters most: acting fast in the face of real threats. For more information, visit www.embedsecurity.com .

