Embedded Access Inc. Announces Availability of exFAT File System Under New, Lower Cost Business Model

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Embedded World Exhibition and Conference, Embedded Access Inc., a leader in embedded software, announces the immediate availability of the exFAT File System product under a new, lower cost business model. Their exFAT File System is compliant with the exFAT standards published by Microsoft, has been available since 2015, and now Embedded Access is able to provide a direct patent license from Microsoft as part of their offering.

"We are pleased to be leveraging our 30 years of experience with file systems to provide a full-featured implementation of exFAT, under a more accessible business model," said Craig Honegger, President at Embedded Access. "As well, we are pleased to be able to offer a low-cost royalty model for those that have already integrated exFAT into their products and are looking for an economical way to comply with Microsoft's licensing terms."

"We are pleased to add Embedded Access to the list of industry leaders approved to implement the Microsoft-patented exFAT file system solution along with an indirect patent license from Microsoft," said Micky Minhas, Microsoft's Vice President for IP Licensing. "The exFAT partner program provides our customers with high-quality software, support and a patent license from Microsoft."

The exFAT File System from Embedded Access enables embedded products to access virtually unlimited storage capacity, and it is typically used to access removable media such as SD Cards and USB sticks. It is a full featured file system that contains accelerations for media indexing and playback, provides faster transfer speeds, and provides multi-language support. A reduced version is also available that provides read-only capabilities, making it ideally suited to devices providing media playback that require indexing and playback accelerations such as music players. Support for Transactional exFAT (TexFAT) is also available, adding a safeguard against data loss in the event of power loss or removal of the media.

About Embedded Access Inc.

Founded in 2004, Embedded Access Inc. is a leader in embedded software including Real Time Operating Systems, File Systems, and Communication Protocols. Also available is a suite of development services including full application development, protocol development, and drivers; technical support; and training services. Embedded Access's roots go back to 1989 when the MQX RTOS, file system, and protocols were first developed. Embedded Access is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada and serves a global customer base.

