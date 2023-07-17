Embedded AI Market Report 2023-2028: Growing Demand for Intelligent and Autonomous Systems for a Personalized Experience and Increasing Advancements in AI and ML Technologies Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embedded AI Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Data Type (Numerical Data, Categorical Data, Image & Video Data), Vertical (Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Embedded AI market is projected to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2023 to USD 18.0 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%

The market is anticipated to grow due to the growing demand for intelligent and autonomous systems for a personalized experience and increasing advancements in AI and ML technologies for better and smart decisions.

By offering the hardware segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The hardware segment of the embedded AI market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for AI-powered devices and applications. Embedded AI hardware plays a critical role in the market by providing the necessary computing power and specialized capabilities to support AI applications directly on embedded systems.

Embedded AI hardware can be customized and integrated into specific embedded systems, ensuring seamless compatibility and efficient utilization of resources. This allows hardware vendors and system designers to tailor the AI hardware to meet the specific requirements of the target application, achieving optimal performance and functionality.

By vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Across the healthcare and life science sector, embedded AI is used in medical devices and equipment for diagnostics, patient monitoring, personalized medicine, and data analysis.

AI algorithms embedded in medical devices help in the early detection of diseases, decision support for clinicians, and remote patient monitoring. Embedded AI adoption in the healthcare and life sciences industry has grown rapidly, driven by the potential to improve patient outcomes, enhance efficiency, and enable personalized medicine.

North America to witness fastest growing market size during the forecast period

North America is experiencing significant technological growth in the Embedded AI market, driven by various factors shaping the landscape of intelligent and connected devices.

Embedded AI adoption in North America is gaining momentum across industries, driven by technological advancements, the rise of IoT, a supportive ecosystem, and increasing awareness of its benefits. The region is witnessing a proliferation of intelligent edge devices and innovative applications that leverage Embedded AI, contributing to the transformation of various

Competitive landscape

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players such as Google (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Arm (UK), AMD (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), Oracle (US), among others in the Embedded AI market strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 319 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Proliferation of Connected Devices and IoT Ecosystem for Effective Communications to Drive Market Growth

Embedded AI Market to Witness Minor Decline in Y-O-Y Growth in 2023

Numeric Data Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Hardware Segment and Automotive Segment to Hold Largest Market Shares in North America in 2023

in 2023 North America to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Intelligent and Autonomous Systems

Increasing Advancements in AI and Ml Technologies for Better and Smart Decisions

Proliferation of Connected Devices and IoT Ecosystem for Effective Communications

Rising Use of Embedded AI for Industry-Specific Applications

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Shortage of Skilled and Talented Workforce

Opportunities

Rising Demand for More Powerful and Energy-Efficient Processors

Integration with Cloud-Based AI Services for Better Scalability

Challenges

Inadequate Computational Resources and Model Optimization

High Infrastructure Costs with Lower Roi

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Edge Impulse Helped Oura Ring Provide Enhanced Analysis of Sleep Patterns and User Readiness

Case Study 2: Nvidia Jetson Tx2 Nx Offered Accurate Fall Detection by Deploying Novi Smart Lamp

Case Study 3: Rolloos Actively Monitored Red Zones in Real Time by Deploying Nvidia's Acceleration Toolkits

Case Study 4: Mercedes-Benz Consulting Optimized Dealership Layout Using Modcam Store Analytics

Case Study 5: Tvgh Achieved Real-Time AI Inference by Utilizing Aetina Edge AI Starter Package

Key Components of Embedded AI Architecture

Model Module

Data Module

Computing Power Module

Technology Analysis

Key Technology

Ml and Deep Learning

Data Science

Edge Computing

IoT

Computer Vision

Neural Networks

Tensorflow Lite

Adjacent Technology

Signal Processing

Data Mining and Predictive Analysis

Blockchain

5G

Impact of Embedded AI on Business Modernization

Business Process and Task Automation

Advanced Predictive Analytics

Intelligent Decision-Making

Streamlined Customer Experience

Business Model Analysis

Business Models for Hardware Vendors

Business Models for Software Providers

Business Models for Service Providers

Company Profiles

Key Players

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Aws

Nvidia

Intel

Qualcomm

Arm

Amd

Mediatek

Oracle

Other Key Players

Salesforce

Nxp

Lattice Semiconductor

Octonion

Neuropace

Siemens

Hpe

Luis Technology

Code Time Technologies

Hisilicon

Vectorblox

Au-Zone Technologies

Stmicroelectronics

Sensetime

Startup/Sme Profiles

Edge Impulse

Perceive

Eta Compute

Sensiml

Syntiant

Graphcore

Sima.AI

