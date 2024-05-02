Embedded Computer Market, 36% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global embedded computer market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.71 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.94% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to contribute 36%. to the growth of the global market.

Region Outlook

Europe North America APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. Europe - Europe is anticipated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global embedded computing market during the forecast period. Analysts at Technavio have detailed the regional trends and drivers shaping the market. The increasing adoption of automation across industries in Europe is fueling market growth, particularly driven by the uptake of Industry 4.0. This initiative, spearheaded by the German government, aims to promote computerization in industrial practices by integrating automation technologies and data exchange with manufacturing systems.

Europe boasts several leading embedded computer manufacturers, including congatec and Kontron S and T, with high sales and operations due to the presence of numerous OEMs. For instance, MSC Technologies, now part of Avnet, conducts most of its sales and operations across more than ten European countries. The region's major revenue stems from Western Europe , notably Germany , where there is increasing interest in smart factories and Industry 4.0 adoption.

Research Analysis

The Embedded Computer Market encompasses various sectors, including the Communication and Automotive industries. In these domains, Microcontrollers and Microprocessors serve as the backbone for Digital Signal Processors and Embedded Security solutions. The Automotive sector utilizes these technologies in advanced systems such as Embedded Airbag Systems, Embedded Navigation Systems, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The Industrial Ecosystem also benefits from these technologies, with Edge Controls enhancing the functionality of Vehicle's Electronic Systems. The Healthcare Industry leverages Embedded Computing in devices like Electronic Stethoscopes, Imaging Systems (PET Scans, CT Scans, MRIs), Glucose Monitors, Pacemakers, and CPAP Machines. Biomedical Sensors and Consumer Electronics Devices, such as Mobile Phones, Laptops, and Personal Computers, further expand the market's reach.

Market Overview

The Embedded Computer Market is a significant sector in the technology industry, characterized by the integration of computers into various devices and systems. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including microcontrollers, microprocessors, embedded systems, and real-time operating systems. The sector caters to diverse industries such as automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

The market is driven by factors like the increasing demand for IoT devices, the need for miniaturization, and the growing trend towards Industry 4.0. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of embedded systems in various applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

