Embedded Computing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component ; Industry Vertical

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global embedded computing market is estimated to account to US$ 34.63 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 67.29 Mn by 2027. The global embedded computing market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The growing adoption of IoT application in diverse industries is one of the crucial factors influencing the embedded computing market. Additionally, the increased need for superior performance, secure connectivity, lower cost, power efficiency, and faster time to market are other significant factors bolstering market growth. Smaller and energy-efficient semiconductors are now available in the market owing to advancements in the design of semiconductor. It has further enabled design engineers to enhance security and system intelligence across a wide range of products. Embedded systems are well-matched to fulfill the demand for such products.

A key trend that will prominently impact the embedded computing market in the coming years is the rapid technological transformation in the telecommunication industry.The telecommunication sector has long been one of the important customers of embedded computing.



The newest technological advancement in the telecommunication industry is the adoption of 5G network.Cellular carriers are marketing 5G intensively, touting how it is designed to achieve up to 5Gbps in downlink peak data rate.



The vision of 5G is predominantly about speeds that are 10X — 100X faster than 4G LTE and capacity levels that are a thousand times greater.With the expansion of 5G networks globally, the demand for embedded computers is also set to increase.



Telecommunication systems integrate various embedded systems such as routers, modems, network switches, network bridges, and mobile phone, among others. With the dawn of newer technology such as 5G, telecom operators would invest heavily for its introduction and expansion of network coverage. Thus, the demand for individual embedded systems with an embedded computer would also rise proportionately.



Embedded computing market is segmented on basis of component, industry vertical, and geography.The component segment of embedded computing market consists of microprocessors, microcontroller, AISC, digital signal processor, FPGA, memory, other hardware, and software).



The embedded computing technology is applicable in various industries including automotive, industrial, transport, consumer electronics, enterprise & government, communication, and others).Based on geography, the embedded computing market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



The Asia Pacific leads the embedded computing market by region.APAC region consists of many developing countries, which are witnessing high growth in their manufacturing sector.



The region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries. Several governments have taken initiatives such as Made in China 2025 and Make in India, among others to propel the growth of the manufacturing sector. However, China, which is the largest manufacturing hub, is experiencing a rise in the country's labor cost owing to the aging population of the country. It has resulted in manufacturing companies seeking for making investments in Southeast Asian countries. China holds the largest market share in the Asia Pacific embedded computing market. The country is the largest producer of passenger cars in the world, along with Japan, India, and South Korea are some of the major vehicle manufacturing countries



The overall embedded computing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the embedded computing market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the embedded computing market.



