Embedded Finance Industry in Austria Projected to Reach US$5,340.7 Million by 2029, Indicates Market Research Report

18 Jul, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Austria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the latest projections, the Embedded Finance industry in Austria is set to experience an astounding 44.2% growth on an annual basis, reaching an estimated value of US$1,514.5 million by 2023. These figures highlight the immense potential and investment opportunities within the thriving Austrian market.
The report delves deep into the embedded finance industry, offering a detailed and data-centric analysis across more than 50 segments. Covering key sectors such as lending, insurance, payment, wealth, and asset-based finance, this comprehensive databook provides invaluable insights into the market landscape and emerging trends.
This extensive and meticulously researched report provides businesses, investors, and industry professionals with comprehensive insights into the dynamic landscape of Austria's embedded finance market. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% during 2023-2029, the embedded finance industry presents exceptional investment opportunities for those looking to capitalize on this rapidly evolving sector.
Below is a summary of Key Market Segments:
Austria Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Austria Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
- Broker's/IFA's
- Tied Agents
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Motor Vehicle
- Fire and Property
- Accident and Health
- General Liability
- Marine, Aviation and other Transport
- Other
Austria Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by Type
- BNPL Lending
- POS Lending
- Personal Loans
Embedded Lending by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Austria Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Embedded Payment by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Austria Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Austria Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
- Hard Assets
- Soft Assets
Asset Based Finance by End Users
- SME's
- Large Enterprises
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
2. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast
3. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
4. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
5. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
6. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
8. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
9. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering
10. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
11. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
12. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel
13. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance
14. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance
15. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
16. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
17. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors
18. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors
19. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending
20. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
21. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
22. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
23. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
24. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
25. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
26. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
27. Austria Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
28. Austria Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
29. Austria Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets
30. Austria Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1c4e0
