Embedded Finance Industry in Austria Projected to Reach US$5,340.7 Million by 2029, Indicates Market Research Report

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Austria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the latest projections, the Embedded Finance industry in Austria is set to experience an astounding 44.2% growth on an annual basis, reaching an estimated value of US$1,514.5 million by 2023. These figures highlight the immense potential and investment opportunities within the thriving Austrian market.

The report delves deep into the embedded finance industry, offering a detailed and data-centric analysis across more than 50 segments. Covering key sectors such as lending, insurance, payment, wealth, and asset-based finance, this comprehensive databook provides invaluable insights into the market landscape and emerging trends.

This extensive and meticulously researched report provides businesses, investors, and industry professionals with comprehensive insights into the dynamic landscape of Austria's embedded finance market. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% during 2023-2029, the embedded finance industry presents exceptional investment opportunities for those looking to capitalize on this rapidly evolving sector.

Below is a summary of Key Market Segments:

Austria Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Austria Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Austria Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Austria Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Austria Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Austria Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises



Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

2. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

3. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

4. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

5. Austria Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

6. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

8. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

9. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

10. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

11. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

12. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

13. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

14. Austria Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance

15. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

16. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

17. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

18. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

19. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

20. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

21. Austria Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

22. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

23. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

24. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

25. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

26. Austria Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

27. Austria Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

28. Austria Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

29. Austria Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets

30. Austria Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User

