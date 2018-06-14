Embedded FPGA Market Expected to Reach $8,981 Million, Globally by 2024

eFPGAs are renovating the chip design process and have changed the way the data centers are maintained. These chips enable the transferal of critical tasks from software onto hardware for power saving, which is crucial for the power-sensitive applications. eFPGAs offer flexibility of hardware and security for custom hardwired circuits. Also, eFPGA enables the customization of SoCs post production at low cost and without the need to remanufacture the chips. eFPGA provides essential enhancements in bandwidth, signal delays, latency, power, and cost over FPGAs. Furthermore, it also takes up a less silicon die area.

An eFPGA enables the incorporation of a complete FPGA in the SoC or any IC without other typical FPGA components including the surrounding ring of GPIO, PHYs, and SERDES. With the implementation of an eFPGA, the functions of hardware accelerations are brought on a chip. On the other hand, in a standalone FPGA, with off-chip implementation, these functions may be unable to meet the power and performance requirement.

In the standalone FPGAs, the programmable I/O circuitry accounts for almost half of the total power consumed. However, in an eFPGA, it is directly connected to the wire of the SoC, which eliminates the large programmable I/O buffers. Furthermore, an eFPGA can be sized as per user requirements and the process technology can be tuned for trading off performance v/s power.

Embedded FPGAs are increasingly prospering into networking/data centers as well as wireless base stations and other applications. For instance, recently, Harvard University had announced the integration of eFPGA into its deep learning chip. With this integration, the deep learning algorithms can evolve in real time.

Factors such as low power requirement and reduced system cost drive the demand for embedded FPGA. The adoption of eFPGA in high-end applications is expected to be opportunistic for the market. However, designing complexities is expected to hamper the market growth.

The report features a competitive scenario of the global embedded FPGA market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players operating in the global embedded FPGA market include Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Incorporation, Broadcom Limited, Quick Logic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Xilinx Inc., Microchip Technology, and Cypress Semiconductor. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

Key Findings of the Embedded FPGA Market:

The SRAM subsegment accounted for the highest share in 2017, owing to its characteristic of faster in-circuit configuration. However, the flash sub-segment is expected to depict a lucrative growth rate due to high performance and low system cost.

The telecom sector dominated the market in 2017 owing to increased adoption in wireless connectivity.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global FPGA market in 2017, owing to the presence of huge number of eFPGA manufacturers. Further, China accounts for a major percentage of the regional revenue.

