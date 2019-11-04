Embedded Processor Market to Reach $36.38 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Embedded Processor Market by Type (Microprocessor, Microcontrollers, Digital Signal Processor, eFPGA, and Others), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026." According to the report, the global embedded processor industry garnered $21.42 billion in 2018, and is estimated to generate $36.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in space constraints in semiconductor wafers, rise in demand for smart consumer electronics, and usage of embedded processors in the automotive market drive the growth of the global embedded processor market. However, issues related to operation in harsh environments hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in prominence of IoT and increase in usage in embedded processors in the biomedical field create new opportunities in the industry.

The microprocessor segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on type, the microprocessor segment held more than one-fourth of the total market share of the global embedded processor market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to surge in usage of microprocessors in different industries. Moreover, the embedded FPGA is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to advent of embedded system in networking and data centers along with implementation at wireless base stations and other applications.

The consumer electronics segment to dominate in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest market share in the global embedded processor market, holding nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2018, and will continue to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in initiatives by government in terms of funding for digitalization and innovation in smart technologies in consumer electronics industry. Contrarily, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in usage of advanced technologies in medical devices such as wireless communication, sensors, ECG electrocardiogram, body area network (BAN) for heart rate monitoring, pulse rate tracking, and measuring of temperature, oxygen, and blood pressure.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its highest share by 2026, North America to follow

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global embedded processor market, and will maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to maintain the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the access to high-end advanced technologies, rise in demand for smart electronics, and growth of manufacturing industries. On the other hand, North America contributed the second highest market share in 2018.

Market players holding the largest pie

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Intel Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

Texas Instruments

ON Semiconductor

