Embedded products market size to grow by USD 86.08 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global embedded products market size is estimated to increase by USD 86.08 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Embedded products market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embedded products Market 2023-2027

Advantech Co. Ltd. - The company offers embedded products such as EPC S201, EPC S101, EPC S202, EPC T1215, and EPC T1217.

The company offers embedded products such as EPC S201, EPC S101, EPC S202, EPC T1215, and EPC T1217. Curtiss Wright Corp. - The company offers embedded product solutions such as FPGA modules, GPU modules, and networking modules.

The company offers embedded product solutions such as FPGA modules, GPU modules, and networking modules. Digi International Inc. - The company offers embedded product solutions such as Digi XBee Ecosystem and Digi ConnectCore 8X Quad.

The company offers embedded product solutions such as Digi XBee Ecosystem and Digi ConnectCore 8X Quad. EUROTECH Spa - The company offers embedded products such as BoltGATE 10 12, BoltGPU 10 31, DynaGATE 10 06, and BoltCOR 30 17.

Vendor landscape –

The global embedded products market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer embedded products in the market are Advantech Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., ARBOR Technology Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, Curtiss Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Kontron AG, NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Radisys Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toradex AG and others.

The global demand for smart and connected devices globally is creating opportunities for vendors, including new product innovations, enhanced reliability, and high product utilization. Hence, the competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify with an increase in technological innovations and product developments. Moreover, international players are likely to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players during the forecast period.

Embedded products market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Embedded products market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, and others) and product (hardware and software).

The consumer electronics segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Embedded system manufacturers are creating highly-capable embedded boards such as COM and SBCs. These solutions help gaming equipment manufacturers achieve faster time-to-market. Embedded products are used in gaming applications such as video slot machines. The gaming industry uses encryption and decryption techniques to safeguard against hackers. This, in turn, will compel embedded board vendors to provide affordable hardware modules that can provide a level of security using proprietary solutions. Such factors will, in turn, drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global embedded products market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global embedded products market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The need for faster time-to-market, reduced manufacturing costs, and efficient management of complex control systems are driving the growth of the regional market. The US is a key market in North America , as the country is a global leader in research, product innovation, design, branding, marketing, and manufacturing of electronic consumer goods. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for embedded products in the region during the forecast period.

Embedded products market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The demand for smart appliances is driving the market growth. Electronic systems are being upgraded with improved technology. Smart appliances and other electronic systems communicate and interact with users via the Internet. Most modern electronic systems need ICs with embedded software to control the hardware functions. Smart grid technology uses automation to integrate the actions of the user and deliver sustainable and secure electricity. It also helps reduce electricity wastage. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The rise in the development of 5G-based embedded devices is a key trend in the market. Embedded product output is expected to improve considerably during the forecast period. With the incorporation of 5G, embedded goods used in smart video surveillance systems of automobiles will deliver quick response times. Moreover, 5G technology supports quick picture processing, which will help in overcoming the difficulties associated with industrial automation and smart farming. Therefore, embedded products supporting 5G infrastructure are expected to support the growth of the embedded product market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - High energy consumption of compact embedded products is challenging the global embedded products market growth. As embedded systems are highly compact, their design architectures are very complex. This, in turn, increases the consumption of energy in embedded products, which can affect the overall lifecycle of embedded products. Moreover, energy consumption increases with the rise in temperature, which negatively affects the overall performance of embedded products. Hence, the high energy consumption of compact embedded products is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this embedded products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the embedded products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the embedded products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the embedded products market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of embedded products market vendors

Embedded Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 86.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., ARBOR Technology Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, Curtiss Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Kontron AG, NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Radisys Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toradex AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

