Embedded Software Market size to grow by USD 6,739.66 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 35% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded Software Market Facts at a Glance

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Embedded Software Market 2023-2027

Companies: Advantech Co. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Enea AB, Green Hills Software LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lantronix Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., National Instruments Corp., NEC Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc., and Intel Corp.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights & news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; vendor landscape; COVID-19 impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights & news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; vendor landscape; COVID-19 impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (RTOs, compilers, assemblers, debuggers, and others) and application (automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, aerospace, and others)

End-user (RTOs, compilers, assemblers, debuggers, and others) and application (automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, aerospace, and others) Geographies: North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

The embedded software market size is expected to grow by USD 6,739.66 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.91% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market's overall growth. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to factors such as the increasing need for faster time-to-market, low manufacturing costs, and efficient management of complex hardware control systems. The rising penetration of tablets and netbooks in the industrial sector is also expected to support the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, the growth of the automotive and electronics and electrical industries in North America will increase the adoption of embedded software. Hence, such factors will drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Embedded Software Market: High adoption of embedded software in semiconductor industry to drive growth

The high adoption of embedded software in the semiconductor industry is a major driver for the embedded software market growth.

Embedded software is used to design ICs in the semiconductor industry.

Smartphone and tablet providers use innovative embedded software technologies to develop advanced devices.

To control several parameters required in the functioning of a product, embedded software is used.

Hence, such factors will drive the market growth for embedded software during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Embedded Software Market: Emergence Of Embedded Software In In-vehicle Infotainment

The emergence of embedded software in in-vehicle infotainment is an emerging market trend influencing the embedded software market growth.

The use of built-in connectivity and telematics enhances the overall in-vehicle experience for passengers and drivers. Infotainment systems integrate software and hardware devices to provide audio, video, and other content.

The systems are integrated by using embedded software with in-vehicle navigation devices, Internet and Wi-Fi connectivity, audio and video (AV) systems, display screens, social networking applications, and telematics systems.

Hence, such emerging trends are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, challenges for the market - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Embedded Software Market Players:

The embedded software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Advantech Co. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Enea AB, Green Hills Software LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lantronix Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., National Instruments Corp., NEC Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc., and Intel Corp.

Embedded Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the embedded software market by End-user (RTOS, Compilers, Assemblers, Debuggers, and Others), Application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Industrial, Aerospace, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the RTOS segment will be significant during the forecast period. An RTOS automatically detects and identifies bugs, which can cause glitches in an electronic product. As since IoT and M2M communications are gaining importance, significant investments are being made in the global RTOS market. Several industries, such as telecom; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology infrastructure services (ITES), retail, and healthcare, use IoT. For instance, in September 2020 , Facebook and Google announced the adoption of Zephyr Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) technology to build the next generation of infrastructure and products. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

