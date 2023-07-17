Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-SIM) Market to Reach $12,673.03 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market is driven by factors, including a surge in the adoption of IoT technology, an increase in the adoption of connected devices, and the growing adoption of enterprise solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-SIM) Market, by Application (Connected Cars, Smartphones & Tablets, Wearable Devices, and Others), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) industry generated $3,345.7 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $12,673.03 by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to a surge in adoption of IoT technology and an increase in the adoption of connected devices. Additionally, the market for embedded subscriber identity modules (E-SIMs) is expected to benefit from the adoption of enterprise solutions. However, device compatibility poses a restraint to the growth of the embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $3,345.7 million Market Size in 2031 $12,673.03 million CAGR 14.3 % No. of Pages in Report 248 Segments covered Application, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of IoT technology Increase in adoption of connected devices Opportunities Enterprise Solutions Restraints Device compatibility

Covid-19 Scenario

The pandemic had a mixed impact on the embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market. On one hand, it accelerated the adoption of E-SIM technology due to the increased demand for remote work and connectivity solutions. Organizations had embraced E-SIM for efficient device management and remote provisioning.

However, the pandemic disrupted supply chains and manufacturing, leading to delays and shortages of E-SIM-enabled devices. Reduced consumer spending during the pandemic further affected the market.

Nonetheless, as economies recover and digital transformation continues, the E-SIM market is expected to regain momentum, driven by the need for seamless connectivity and the growing demand for connected devices.

The connected car segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period-

Based on application, the connected car segment accounted for over one-third of the total revenue in the global embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market in 2022, and it is expected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 15.58% from 2023 to 2032. The primary factors contributing to its dominance and growth are the increasing adoption of connected car technology, the demand for enhanced safety and security features, the growth of vehicle management and telematics services, and regulatory mandates driving the standardization of E-SIMs in the automotive industry.

The automotive segment is projected to retain the lion's share by 2032.

Based on industry vertical, the automotive segment emerged as the market leader in the global embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market in 2022, holding the highest market share of one-fourth of the revenue. The remarkable growth of the automotive segment can be attributed to several factors. These include the increasing integration of connectivity features in vehicles, the growing demand for enhanced safety and security, the focus on vehicle telematics and data analytics, and the influence of regulatory mandates and standardization efforts in the automotive industry. The telecommunication segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 16.27% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America dominated the embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market revenue in 2022, representing approximately one-third of the global market share. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.39% from 2023 to 2032. The primary reasons for this dominance are the strong presence of automotive and IoT industries, early adoption of advanced technologies, a favorable regulatory environment, increasing demand for connected services, technological innovations, and a robust consumer electronics market.

Leading Market Players: -

Vodafone Group Plc,

Deutsche Telekom AG,

Thales,

NXP semiconductors,

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH,

STMicroelectronics,

NTT DOCOMO, Inc.,

Infineon Technologies AG,

Sierra Wireless,

Telenor group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreements, mergers, partnerships, product launches, collaborations, and new product development to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

