Embedded Systems: Technologies and Markets

Report Scope:

The embedded systems market is segmented based on component, application and country.Based on components, the embedded system market is primarily categorized into hardware and software.





The hardware components considered under the report scope include: processor IP, MPU/MCU (microcontrollers and microprocessors), RAM, flash memory, digital signal processors (DSP), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field processing gate arrays (FPGA), embedded boards and embedded hardware design. The software component of the market has been categorized into operating systems (OS), software development and testing tools, middleware and open-source software and tools.



On the basis of applications, the embedded systems market segmented has been categorized into consumer, communications, enterprise and other.



The report also provides detailed information on embedded systems market across key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.



The report also includes a chapter describing the major players in the market. It explains the major drivers, competitive landscape, and current trends in the embedded systems market.



The report does not consider chips developed for specialized markets such as set-top boxes. It also excludes IP and electronic design automation (EDA) tools used for hardware development.



Report Includes:

- 54 data tables and 22 additional tables

- Descriptive study and in-depth analysis of the global market for embedded system technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Discussion of the major growth factors, underlying opportunities and challenges, and technological advancements within the global embedded systems marketplace

- Characterization and quantification of global embedded systems market, and breakdown of the embedded hardware/software components market on the basis of component, application, and geographical region

- Assessment of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of diverse industry applications for new and existing embedded technologies and IoT solutions

- Company competitive landscape featuring leading manufacturers and suppliers of embedded/automation products and solutions; their revenue sales, business segments, market share analysis, and product innovations

- Regional dynamics of the embedded systems market covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and rest of the world (RoW)

- Profile description of major listed embedded automation companies, including Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, INTEL Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and NXP Semiconductors N.V.



Summary:

An embedded system is a combination of computer hardware and software, either fixed in capability or programmable, that is designed for a specific application or for specific functions within a larger system. Industrial machines, agricultural and process industry devices, automobiles, medical equipment, cameras, household appliances, airplanes, vending machines, toys and mobile devices are all possible applications areas for an embedded system.



Embedded technology will continue to evolve, and the emergence of open standards will continue to drive growth in the market.IoT, which promises to connect every device, is expected to be a dominant force in the future.



Several companies have introduced their products and are ramping up the volume.Several key trends are affecting the overall market.



The embedded systems market for hardware components is growing mature, and some cutting-edge products such as memory (RAM and Flash) have already been reduced to commodities. Nearly every segment considered in this report is under pricing pressure, and manufacturers are seeking new revenue models.



The global market for embedded systems is largely driven by factors such as significant growth in consumer electronics demand, the growing Internet of Things (IoT), the growing connected cars market and increasing usage of robotics.However, the market for embedded systems is restrained due to increasing security concerns towards embedded systems and slowdown in the global automotive sector.



The global embedded system market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2019.This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2025.



The embedded technology market includes both hardware and software. With $REDACTED billion in revenue in 2019, the hardware segment accounted for the maximum market share, while software accounted for nearly $REDACTED billion.The two segments are expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED% to $REDACTED billion and nearly $REDACTED billion, respectively, by 2025.



Based on application, the embedded system market has been categorized into consumer, communications, enterprise and others.The consumer and communications market segments cumulatively account for more than REDACTED% of the overall market.



The enterprise application of the embedded systems market is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED%.



The market data for embedded systems has also been provided for several key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum share of the market, at $REDACTED billion in 2019.



China is the dominant market for embedded systems in the Asia-Pacific market.China's dominance is primarily due to many users and a large vendor base for consumer electronics anddigital devices.



China is also the world's largest telecom equipment market.



