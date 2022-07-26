Embedded Tax Startup April Named Top 100 Early-Stage Company to Work For in 2022

Will Reed Selects April Out of 500 Companies Based on Mission, Culture, Growth Trajectory and Founding Leadership

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching in 2022 and helping thousands of taxpayers file their taxes in an average of 15 minutes, fintech startup April (April Tax Solutions Inc.) announced today that it has been named one of the Top 100 Early-Stage Companies to Work for in 2022 by executive search firm Will Reed. This news follows a Series A raise of $30M last month.

A fast-growing startup that considers tax the forgotten child of fintech, April has gained the attention of unicorn founders and leaders in the space, with backing from Treasury , a fintech infrastructure-focused fund established by the founders of Betterment and Acorns, and with participation from notable tech investors and financial leaders such as QED , Nyca Partners , Team8 , Euclidean Capital and Atento Capital . The company has raised $40M since its launch in January 2022.

"Tax is the social fabric of our society and a huge opportunity for our team to make an impact where it counts," said Ben Borodach, co-founder and CEO of April. "April's aim is to improve financial literacy, financial wellness, inclusion, and equity, and to leverage real tech differentiation in the process. Our employees get to build something revolutionary – something that will make a difference."

April is a mission-driven company focused on improving equity for taxpayers across the country, and seeks to build a team that represents the American tax base. The company values diversity of race, gender, background and opinion, and is hiring by diverse locations as well, not limited to major coastal tech cities' hiring pools.

"We've worked with hundreds of early-stage B2B tech companies who are on-mission to transform the way we live and work," said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed. "We believe the most successful companies are those like April, which are committed to building human-first cultures that offer meaningful work and support the full employee experience."

Visit top100bywillreed.com to see Borodach share more about his team's mission, vision, culture, and growth plans.

April is an intelligent tax platform that offers a fast, frictionless and rewarding tax experience. Utilizing natural-language processing and AI, April automates the tax filing process, optimizes tax refunds and provides users with personalized, actionable tax insights to help them make smarter financial decisions all year round. April's tax engine can be embedded into any third party platform to help fintech companies and financial institutions broaden their offerings to include tax-as-a-service, and better serve clients across their ecosystem. Learn more at Getapril.com.

Will Reed is the only executive search firm built exclusively for early-stage founders. Founded in 2015, the firm recruits go-to-market (GTM) and People leaders for Seed thru Series C companies backed by leading venture capital firms like a16z, Accel, Bessemer, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, New Enterprise Associates, Sequoia, etc. Will Reed believes early-stage founders are responsible for shaping our collective future, so they couple search with founder enablement curriculum and coaching to ensure their B2B tech clients can compete against the giants for top talent.

