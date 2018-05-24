Embedded Vision Alliance Announces 2018 Vision Tank Winners

Judges' Award: VirtuSense Technologies

VirtuSense Technologies' product identifies people who are at risk of falls and injuries. The core technology is based on machine vision, using a 3D time-of-flight sensor to track a person's static and dynamic balance, identify sensory and muscular deficits and provide objective data to assess and treat issues.

Audience Choice Award: Boulder AI

Boulder AI has created a very intelligent camera that is waterproof, dust-proof and runs AI at the image source. This edge processing camera runs AI/machine learning and computer vision algorithms without the cloud, distilling visual information into actionable data.

"We are pleased to recognize and congratulate VirtuSense Technologies and Boulder AI for their achievements," said Jeff Bier. "This year, we had a strong field of more than 25 startup companies enter the Vision Tank competition, which reflects the growing number of new product ideas being fueled by computer vision, AI and machine learning. VirtuSense Technologies and Boulder AI clearly stood out for their technical innovation, as well as excellence in their business plans, teams and business opportunities."

The winner of the Vision Tank Judges' Award will receive a $5,000 cash prize, and both winners will each receive a one-year membership in the Embedded Vision Alliance. In addition, the companies will get one-on-one advice from the judges, as well as valuable introductions to potential investors, customers, employees and suppliers.

About the 2018 Embedded Vision Summit

The Embedded Vision Summit is being held May 21-24, 2018, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The Summit is the only event focused exclusively on deployable computer vision, attracting a global audience of companies developing vision-enabled products, both at the edge and in the cloud. The 2018 Embedded Vision Summit will feature more than 90 presentations and showcase more than 100 technology demos, as well as host a variety of technical workshops and training classes. Sponsors for the 2018 Summit are Aimotive, Allied Vision Technologies, ARM, BDTI, Cadence Design Systems, Horizon Robotics, Intel, Lattice Semiconductor, Luum, Luxoft, Nextchip, Novumind, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Synopsys and Xilinx. For the latest updates on the Embedded Vision Summit, follow @EmbVisionSummit on Twitter.

About The Embedded Vision Alliance

The Embedded Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies that are enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision for a range of market segments and applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, gaming, imaging, and more. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for computer vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.embedded-vision.com.

