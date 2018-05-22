Embedded Vision Alliance Announces Vision Product of the Year Award Winners

"Computer vision has become a powerful, practical technology serving many large, growing markets. As a result, we are seeing a dramatic acceleration in innovation in this space," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Embedded Vision Alliance. "We are pleased to introduce the Vision Product of the Year Awards to recognize the companies that are leading this trend."

The winning entries for the inaugural 2018 Vision Product of the Year Awards are:

Best Processor: AImotive aiWare

AImotive aiWare Best Camera: Intel RealSense Depth Cameras: D415 / D435

Intel RealSense Depth Cameras: D415 / D435 Best Software or Algorithm: MathWorks GPU Coder

MathWorks GPU Coder Best Automotive Solution: Algolux CANA

Algolux CANA Best AI Technology: Morpho SoftNeuro

Morpho SoftNeuro Best Cloud Technology: Xilinx Machine Learning Suite

Xilinx Machine Learning Suite Best Developer Tools: AImotive aiSim

AImotive aiSim Best End Product: 8tree dentCHECK

The Vision Product of the Year Awards are open to all Embedded Vision Alliance Member companies. Entries are judged on innovation, impact on customers and the market, and competitive differentiation. Judges for the 2018 Vision Product of the Year Awards were Steve Glaser, Managing Director of Copia Growth Advisors and Executive-in-Residence at Plug and Play Technology Incubator; Dr. Chris Rowen, CEO of Babblabs and IEEE Fellow; and Peter Shannon, Managing Director of Levitate Capital.

"We are honored to win the 'Best Automotive Solution' award. Our CANA perception stack represents a reimagining of traditional imaging architectures with the end goal of producing far greater robustness than can be achieved with today's vision systems. The Embedded Vision Alliance has been an ideal vehicle for Algolux to meet with key stakeholders in the industry, showcase our technology, and bring it to market."

Allan Benchetrit , President and CEO, Algolux





"To be recognized for our Intel RealSense Depth Cameras D415 and D435 is a great acknowledgement, both for our products and our 3D Depth technology, as we continue to enrich people's lives through devices and machines that perceive the world in 3D."

Sagi BenMoshe , Vice President and General Manager, Intel RealSense Group





"We would like to thank the Embedded Vision Alliance for acknowledging SoftNeuro, the world's fastest inference engine. It is a great honor to receive this Vision Product of the Year Award, and we hope that SoftNeuro will enable high-performance AI acceleration on consumer and other embedded vision devices for many years to come."

Masayuki Urushiyama, Executive Vice President, Morpho





"Traditional application-specific processors have not been able to keep up with compute-intensive workloads running in today's cloud data centers, like machine learning, genomics, and video transcoding. But Xilinx's technology is uniquely intelligent and adaptable. The Xilinx ML Suite uses FPGAs to accelerate machine learning inference in applications to deliver dramatic improvement in performance while reducing latency and cost. It is an honor to have our innovation in cloud acceleration be recognized by the Embedded Vision Alliance as the Cloud Technology Vision Product of the Year."

Dale Hitt , Director, Strategic Market Development, Visual Intelligence, Xilinx





"We are honored by the Embedded Vision Alliance's recognition of our dentCHECK optical inspection tool. We created dentCHECK in response to a chronic problem within the aviation maintenance sector. It is very gratifying to see the 90%+ efficiency gains that dentCHECK is delivering to airlines, MROs and OEMs. As it sets a new standard for damage measurement accuracy and repeatability, dentCHECK also empowers technicians and structures engineers with an improved understanding of airframe reliability."

Arun Chhabra , CEO, 8tree

About The Embedded Vision Summit

The Embedded Vision Summit is the only event focused exclusively on deployable computer vision, attracting a global audience of companies developing vision-enabled products from the edge to the cloud. The event features industry innovators, top technologists and engineers who are designing "machines that see," for a wide range of industries including automotive, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, robotics and security.

About The Embedded Vision Alliance®

The Embedded Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end product companies that are enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision for a range of market segments and applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, gaming, imaging, and more. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for computer vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.embedded-vision.com.

