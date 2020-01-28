Embedded Vision Alliance Expands Scope and is now the Edge AI and Vision Alliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embedded Vision Alliance, a 100-company global technology consortium, today announced a significant expansion to encompass not just embedded vision but all edge AI applications and technologies, including those processing images, video, audio, vibration, radar, lidar, and other types of sensor data. Its new scope includes AI performed on-device, on-system, or on-premise, as well as hybrid edge-cloud applications.

Reflecting this expanded scope, the organization's name has changed to the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. Its fundamental mission remains the same: (1) inspiring and empowering the individuals and companies creating edge AI and vision systems and applications; (2) building a vibrant ecosystem by bringing together technology suppliers, end-product creators, and partners; and (3) delivering timely insights into relevant market research, technology trends, standards and application requirements.

Alliance Founder Jeff Bier said, "The driver behind this expansion is simple: we are seeing the same challenges in edge AI that we first saw in computer vision when we started the Embedded Vision Alliance in 2012. Companies and innovators are struggling to incorporate edge AI technology in their products, and technology suppliers continue to need data and insights to help them find their best opportunities, as well as connections to customers and partners to enable them to grow their businesses. The Alliance has been successfully helping companies address these very issues for the last eight years."

Vin Ratford, Executive Director of the Alliance, agreed. "While there is a huge opportunity for AI at the edge, it's difficult to determine the best, most cost-effective way to deploy and scale these systems. Questions such as how and where to process data, run algorithms and provide intelligence to users parallel many of the challenges of visual AI that we have historically focused on. Increasingly, edge AI and vision products also need to address privacy concerns and be responsive to dynamic regulatory environments. Our broadened community will share learnings and best practices that help responsibly accelerate these complex AI applications in the real world."

Alliance membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for edge AI and/or vision systems and applications. Member benefits include:

Timely insights into markets, technologies, applications and standards

Connections with new customers

Opportunities to become more visible as thought leaders

Efficiently finding ecosystem partners

Alliance members collaborate throughout the year both online and in-person at events, including Vision Industry and Technology Forums and the highly regarded and well-attended Embedded Vision Summit.

The next Embedded Vision Summit takes place May 18-21, 2020 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. The premier event for practical, deployable computer vision and edge AI, the Summit targets product creators bringing perceptual intelligence to products. This year's Summit will attract more than 1,400 innovators and feature more than 100 expert speakers and 60+ exhibitors across four days of trainings, presentations, exhibits, and workshops. Registration is now open.

