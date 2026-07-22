Embedder and Joulescope Partner to Close the Loop on Firmware Power Optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has built a wearable knows this story. The device spends almost all of its life asleep, sipping current at nanoamp levels. Then it bursts awake at tens of milliamps. A sensor read. A heart rate sample. A BLE sync. Each event lasts milliseconds, and each one is a withdrawal from a battery the size of a fingernail.

Battery life is won or lost in those transitions. Until now, optimizing them meant an engineer sitting at a bench, staring at current waveforms, changing one line of firmware at a time.

Today, Embedder and Joulescope announced an integration that closes that loop. The partnership comes a few weeks after the launch of the Joulescope JS320, the most accurate Joulescope yet. The JS320 sees currents down to 0.1 nanoamps, 5x finer than its predecessor. It captures the smallest sleep currents and the largest radio bursts in the same measurement, with more dynamic range than any Joulescope before it — and it stays accurate through the transitions, exactly where wearable firmware lives and dies.

While these upgrades already improve the life of anyone making a battery-powered device, extracting their full value still requires a near-perfect understanding of datasheets that run thousands of pages, schematics, and the thousands of lines of code unique to every device. That is the gap this integration closes.

Embedder is an AI coding agent built for firmware. It reads the datasheet, the schematic, and the errata. It writes the code. And now, connected to a Joulescope, it measures the result on real hardware. The agent changes the firmware, flashes the board, and reads the actual energy cost of every operation from the JS320. If the change saves power, it keeps it. If it does not, it tries another approach — no guesswork, no waiting for an engineer to free up bench time. The loop runs until the power budget is met.

The same loop then becomes a permanent guardrail. Every new commit gets measured on real silicon. If a firmware change quietly doubles sleep current, the build fails before the regression ever reaches a customer. Power consumption becomes something teams test, not something they discover.

"Joulescope integration for Embedder is like a cheat code to extend battery life. Now, firmware energy optimization is only a prompt away, delivering immediate productivity improvements for both new and existing Joulescope customers. Our partnership ensures that Embedder generates the best quantified, automated firmware improvements."

— Matt Liberty, Creator, Joulescope

"Our customers, from two-person startups to large enterprises, already love the Joulescope integration. Making the partnership official means we can go much further together. We are excited about what comes next."

— Bob Wei, CTO & Co-Founder, Embedder

Embedder supports over 500 hardware platforms, 3,600+ verified peripherals, and 30+ bench instruments, including the full Joulescope line. The integration is available today at embedder.dev. The JS320 is available now at joulescope.com.

Media Contact Jonah Perry [email protected] Media Contact Matt Liberty [email protected]

SOURCE Embedder Tech Inc.