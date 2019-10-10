Embed's New Executive Leadership Team Marks an Exciting New Chapter

"I'm proud of the team that I've recruited and assembled. Embed is a balanced mix of people who embody deep industry entertainment business knowledge and experience, and high-tech professionals with experience transforming companies and industries. They not only epitomize Embed's values but bring the experience to reimagine, reinvigorate and transform the Business of Fun," said Renee Welsh, CEO of Embed & Booking Boss.

Andy Welsh – Chief Technology Officer

Developing mission critical systems for over 20 years, Andy Welsh has helped develop housing valuation systems used daily by four major Australian banks, software that powers a leading car parts system in the U.S. He also played a critical role on the Embed team that developed the first Australian activities portal.

Andy's ticketing and booking management start-up, Booking Boss, was acquired by the Helix Group in 2017. And now, he leverages his experience in cloud technology as part of an exciting new strategy to transform the entertainment industry and the family entertainment industry.

Sara Paz – Chief Marketing Officer

Sara Paz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from her successful, award-winning career at well-known high-tech giants and top-10 brands. Sara began her Asia-Pacific marketing career at Sony Corporation in Tokyo – before moving on to senior regional and global marketing roles, including Marketing Boards, at Nokia, Intel, Dell, HTC, and L Capital Asia, the private equity investment arm of LVMH. She was named among APAC's Top-10 Marketers by Media Magazine and received numerous marketing awards – including 'Digital Lions' from the world-renowned Cannes International Advertising Festival. Sara's experience architecting innovation-led marketing functions and marketing strategies that transform companies, build brands and redefine industries will serve her well at Embed.

Michael Lopez – Chief Experience Officer

Michael Lopez appointed Chief Experience Officer of Embed. Michael started his career at Sony Electronics, Tokyo, Japan, as a Mechanical Design Engineer and moved into Business Development and Operations roles at Phillips, Dell, and Illumina, collecting US Patents and awards along the way. Most recently setting up Omega Engineering Southeast Asia's headquarters, including their commercial sales organization, business, customer care, warehouse and fulfilment, Michael spent the last year as the China General Manager in Shanghai. Michael's award-winning global experience will serve him well, as Customer Experience Officer, elevating the overall Embed Customer Care, Installations, and Training functions across the globe.

Ladonna Whitaker – Sales Director, Americas

The leadership of the North America and South America Sales Divisions is powerhouse LaDonna Whitaker, who's experience in Technology Sales transformation and strategy in Silicon Valley start-ups will serve her well at Embed. In the early part of her career, LaDonna was part of the Expedia Corporate division start-up, focused on 1.0 technology sales and bringing onboard other 1.0's, including a small unknown start-up that turned into an industry juggernauts. From there she moved to Virgin America where she led a sales team that signed key accounts and usurped market share from the goliaths in the industry to help propel the little-airline-that-could into IPO status.

About Embed:

Embed is the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries. Designed to deliver a superior guest experience, the platform is a complete integrated cashless solution for business owners to maximise revenue and operational efficiency while reducing costs.

With Embed's platform, a business (single or multi-location) has real-time visibility and control across its entire operation: from guest party-planning and bookings via mobile to integrated point-of-sales, including bundles and upsell packages, a full range of games management, real-time prize inventory, game card kiosks and so much more. All integrated and accessible via mobile.

With over 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 installations around the world, Embed is equipped and ready to empower Family Entertainment (FEC) businesses with direct sales, services and support anytime, anywhere. For more information, please visit www.embedcard.com

