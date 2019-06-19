Embellish PB Opens New Beauty Studio in San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embellish PB -- The award-winning team behind Funhouse Tattoo and SD Botox is pleased to announce the opening of their new beauty studio, Embellish PB in San Diego, CA at 1447 Garnet Ave. With the tagline, "Beauty with Precision" the studio provides industry-leading beauty and cosmetic services in microblading, tattoo removal, and body piercings by a team of highly trained, certified technicians in a spa-like environment.

New location's address and contact information:

Embellish PB

1447 Garnet Ave.

San Diego, CA 92109

(858) 263-9591

Studio Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday - Saturday: 12PM - 7PM

Sunday: 1PM - 7PM

Book a free consultation here: https://www.embellishpb.com/

Embellish PB was founded in Q1 of 2019 and is currently accepting appointments by request only as part of their soft opening for all three services. Microblading is a form of permanent makeup for eyebrows with a handheld microblade. It's perfect for people who want to define, darken or reshape their eyebrows.

Embellish PB is thrilled to provide a fundamentally different kind of tattoo removal service through Tatt2Away, a patented tattoo removal procedure that doesn't use a laser. This nonlaser tattoo removal is significantly less painful than traditional tattoo removal procedures, requires fewer treatments, and uses the natural purification processes of the body to remove ink pigments from the skin.

Embellish PB offers a variety of body piercings that include ears, face and oral, navel, nipple, lip, and more. The studio features a large selection of jewelry and studs to browse and select for the piercings as well.

As their many satisfied clients will already tell you, what sets Embellish PB apart from its competitors is their world-class team of technicians and their ability to create a personalized and comfortable experience.

Each service is led by a lead technician that is specialized in their respective craft. The Microblading team is led by Christine Reynolds, a licensed esthetician since 2002 and certified permanent makeup artist since 2004. Jeremy Aue is the lead technician for the nonlaser tattoo removal services and has nearly 15 years experience in the tattoo industry. The piercing service is led by expert, Steve Pure who has been working with piercings since 1989.

The team at Embellish BP invites any San Diego local, tourist, or transplant that is interested in these services to book a free consultation today.

