Ember AI and Midwest Vision Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Revenue Integrity Across a Multi-State Eye Care Network

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember AI, the AI-powered revenue cycle management and revenue integrity platform purpose-built for the complexity of specialty healthcare, today announced a strategic partnership with Midwest Vision Partners (MVP), an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading ophthalmologists and optometrists throughout the Midwest.

Together, the organizations are working to improve coding accuracy, automate denial appeal preparation, enhance compliance posture, and strengthen revenue integrity across MVP's growing network of providers and locations. Within the first three months of deployment, MVP uncovered over one million dollars in missed revenue opportunities while using Ember AI to support coding review, underpayment recovery, and denial management across more than 200,000 encounters.

Midwest Vision Partners provides medical and surgical eye care services across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. As the organization has expanded, so has the complexity of maintaining coding consistency, managing payer requirements, and protecting revenue across providers, locations, and contracts.

Eye care is among the most reimbursement-intensive specialties in medicine, particularly in areas such as retinology, where payer-specific LCD requirements, modifier usage, surgical bundling rules, and high-cost injection management can create significant administrative burden and revenue risk. Ember AI was built to address exactly this level of complexity.

At the core of the deployment are two capabilities that directly impact financial performance. The first is Ember AI's autonomous coding engine, which continuously audits encounters before claims are submitted, flagging undercoded claims, overcoded claims, documentation gaps, and payer-specific compliance risks. Each encounter is reviewed section-by-section, from chief complaint through exam findings and diagnostic testing, so gaps are addressed before submission and every claim is supported by a chart that is defensible under payer review. In MVP's deployment, the engine has surfaced more undercoding than overcoding, recovering revenue that would otherwise have gone uncaptured while protecting against compliance exposure. The second is denial appeal automation, which identifies denial trends and assembles the supporting documentation needed to recover revenue that might otherwise be written off. Together, these workflows strengthen revenue integrity across the entire claims lifecycle, both before claims are submitted and after payers issue a determination.

Ember AI integrated directly with MVP's existing infrastructure, including Nextech and Veradigm, without requiring custom development. Every recommendation is tied to supporting evidence, including national coding standards, payer policies, and MVP's own clinical guidelines. The platform also gives MVP provider-level and practice-level visibility into coding performance and documentation compliance, which the team has used to identify consistent coding patterns by provider and build targeted coding guidance, creating a continuous feedback loop between clinical documentation and financial results.

"Midwest Vision Partners is one of the most forward-thinking organizations we have the privilege of working with," said Charlene Wang, CEO and co-founder of Ember AI. "They are building something exceptional: a network that pairs clinical excellence with the operational discipline required to scale. The deeper we have gotten into this partnership, the more excited we are about what we can accomplish together."

"Ember AI is among the first software vendors I've worked with where I can truly say their product is accurate and thorough," said Dr. Katie Greiner, VP of Physician Engagement at Midwest Vision Partners. "I've seen other companies say they could work with our EHR yet deliver patchy results. Ember AI has delivered what they said they would, and more. What has stood out as much as the accuracy is responsiveness: when we raise something, the team brings us solutions rather than waiting to be asked. We're excited to keep expanding Ember AI across our practices."

About Midwest Vision Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, Midwest Vision Partners' mission is to provide world-class support to ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on improving patients' vision to help people live their best lives. MVP's network consists of twelve practices and over 140 physicians providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 70 locations. MVP is backed by Alpine Investors, a San Francisco-based PeopleFirst™ private equity firm focused primarily on software and services businesses. MVP is eager to provide the same growth opportunity for other eye care providers in the Midwest. To learn more, visit midwestvision.com.

About Ember AI

Ember AI is the AI-powered revenue integrity platform that helps healthcare organizations collect every dollar they've earned. Built for the unique challenges of specialty healthcare, Ember AI combines AI with proven reimbursement expertise to level the playing field between providers and payers. By analyzing every encounter before the claim goes out the door, Ember AI proactively identifies coding issues, reimbursement risks, payer inconsistencies, and policy and rate opportunities - taking corrective actions that help organizations reduce risk and increase net revenue. Ember AI seamlessly integrates into existing workflows, allowing organizations to move quickly from implementation to measurable results. With cleaner claims, fewer denials, and no more appeal backlogs, Ember AI helps healthcare organizations create a more efficient, scalable revenue cycle, so clinics can focus on patient care. To learn more or request a demo, visit embercopilot.ai.

SOURCE Ember AI