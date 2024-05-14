Ember Cube Named Winner of Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards

The Ember Cube is a self-refrigerated, cloud-based shipping box designed to maintain precise temperature control for pharmaceuticals and specimens during transport.

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember LifeSciences, Inc. today announced that its innovative cloud-based shipping box, the Ember Cube, has been recognized as the winner of the Health Products category of Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards .

The Ember Cube is a self-refrigerated, reusable shipping box designed to safely transport and protect temperature-sensitive medicines and vaccines. Its technology allows senders and recipients to track the location of the shipment and the temperature of its contents to ensure the medicine has not been lost, compromised, or spoiled due to extreme temperature exposure. With its self-labeling e-ink screen and easy return-to-sender feature that allows it to be reused hundreds of times over, the Ember Cube replaces the healthcare sector's dependence on single-use traditional shipping materials to collectively reduce millions of pounds of waste annually.

The Ember Cube represents a beacon of innovation and progress in cold chain shipping. It addresses crucial healthcare issues by ensuring medications work as intended, reducing spoilage, and fighting against waste. The Ember Cube is set to redefine industry standards, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of critical supplies to those in need.

This year's World Changing Ideas Awards unveils some of the world's most creative minds and pioneering organizations that are seeking to disrupt the status quo across popular categories like health, education, energy, and AI.

"Our journey started with a fundamental question: 'Can Ember's temperature control technology be leveraged to enhance patient outcomes and help save lives?'" Says Ember LifeSciences, Inc. Founder & CEO, Clay Alexander. "Receiving this significant recognition from Fast Company validates years of relentless dedication and reinforces our vision for the future of pharmaceutical distribution. It is a moment of immense pride, acknowledging the unwavering commitment of our team and our determination to make a tangible difference in the world."

Ember LifeSciences, Inc. initially launched as an offshoot of Ember Technologies, one of the fastest-growing companies in America known for its ground-breaking temperature control technology, global IP portfolio, and design-led brand. With the mission of improving the way people eat, drink, and live, Ember founder and serial inventor Clay Alexander set his sights on healthcare to revolutionize the cold chain to improve how we transport life-saving medicines and vaccines around the world. In 2022, the company developed the Ember Cube, the world's first self-refrigerated cloud-based shipping box. For more information, visit emberlifesciences.com .

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

