Ember Ignites Delaware North's Next Chapter in Digital Gaming With New Jersey Launch

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware North, a global hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and other gaming venues, today announced the launch of Ember Casino in New Jersey, marking the first phase of a broader rebrand of the company's gaming business under a unified brand identity.

The New Jersey debut represents the first step in this transformation as Delaware North transitions its existing digital gaming operations from the Betly brand to Ember across current and future markets. Additional brand integrations and market expansions are planned throughout the year as Ember becomes the unified identity for the company's gaming portfolio.

"Ember represents the next chapter for our gaming business," said Jason Gregorec, president of gaming for Delaware North. "We are building a connected platform that integrates our digital and brick-and-mortar expertise, creating a seamless experience for players while positioning us for long-term growth in highly competitive regulated markets."

New Jersey, one of the nation's most established and competitive iGaming markets, serves as the launchpad for Ember's broader rollout strategy. In 2025, online casinos in the state generated nearly $2.9 billion in gross gaming revenue, reflecting continued growth in internet gaming. The performance underscores the scale and opportunity within the sector as Ember enters the market.

As part of the launch, Ember is introducing a Play to Earn promotion designed to reward early player engagement. Players who register and participate will have the opportunity to earn entries for a chance to win a Toyota GR86, a Ford Mustang or a Ford Bronco, with a series of vehicle giveaways planned during the platform's initial launch period. The promotion introduces players to the new Ember experience while reinforcing the brand's focus on engagement and value.

Ember Casino is powered by leading online gaming platform and services provider Playtech. The platform features Playtech's responsible gaming solutions, including BetBuddy, along with a diverse portfolio of content that includes slots and live dealer games, supported by high-quality streaming and real-time gameplay designed to deliver an engaging and reliable player experience.

In recent months, Delaware North has expanded relationships with leading online gaming content providers, including IGT, White Hat Studios, and Light and Wonder, leveraging those partnerships to support the Ember launch in New Jersey and future markets. The company also works with Vegas Kings for platform design and AquireBet for user acquisition and experience optimization.

"Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional experiences," said Lee Terfloth, chief interactive gaming officer for Delaware North. "These partnerships are fueling our expansion in the digital gaming space with the same level of precision, personalization and innovation our players have come to expect."

Delaware North's broader gaming portfolio includes properties across seven states and Australia, including the superregional Southland Casino Hotel in Arkansas. The company also serves as developer and gaming and hospitality consultant for the Catawba Nation's $1 billion casino resort project in North Carolina.

The launch of Ember Casino in New Jersey positions Delaware North for sustained growth in digital gaming, uniting its hospitality legacy with a modern, scalable online platform built for expansion across regulated markets.

About Delaware North Gaming

Delaware North's gaming division is one of the most innovative gaming operators in the United States, specializing in regional venues with slots and video gaming machines, table games, poker rooms, full-service restaurants, retail shops and hotels. We have gaming destinations in New York, New Hampshire, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio and Illinois, as well as in Australia. We are also the lead consultant and developer on the Catawba Nation's $1 billion casino resort project in North Carolina. Our interactive gaming division operates mobile sports betting and iGaming in several states, and we also own and operate Ruby Seven Studios, a leading developer of social casino gaming applications. Delaware North is a global leader in hospitality and entertainment. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com.

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North's vision is to delight guests by creating the world's best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Nikki Balles

Ember PR Contact

609.833.1610

[email protected]

SOURCE Delaware North