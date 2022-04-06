Ember Launches Vacation Home Co-Ownership Platform in Southern California

The market expansion follows a recent $17.4M financing round to further enable vacation home ownership at a fraction of the cost.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember, a real estate proptech company, announced its expansion into Newport Beach, Calif. earlier today. Ember's radically simple platform makes vacation home ownership possible for more families than ever before—in some of the West's most popular destinations. By reimagining the vacation home experience through co-ownership, Ember is powered by technology, innovation, and service.

As part of the California market expansion, Ember partnered with The Agency, the world-renowned brokerage company featured in the hit Bravo series The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, to support co-owners through every step.

"Many vacation homes sit unoccupied, unused, and unloved for much of the year. When a home becomes an Ember home, it is guaranteed to be used beyond peak seasons by families who want to be part of the community," said Ember CEO Kurt Avarell. "The Orange County area was high on our list for next markets, and we're thrilled to have secured this home."

Newport Beach is known for its lavish yet laid back lifestyle. The charming coastal town offers beautiful beaches and stunning scenery. Ember's anchor home is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Newport Beach peninsula home that is just steps from the ocean front. This turn-key beach retreat is designed for owners to sit back and relax with family and friends. Thoughtfully remodeled, the exquisite property is sleek, modern and timeless in its design. All Ember homes include dedicated owner storage, professional interior design, and high-end appliances, and finishes.

"Co-ownership opens up fantastic opportunities for homeowners and agents alike and this is a trend that we can all expect to grow." said Chris Bond, a realtor with Keller Williams Real Estate. "Having worked with Ember in the Southern Utah market, I love how it's a win-win model for everyone."

How It Works

Ember co-ownership is not a timeshare. Ember brings together vetted homebuyers to collectively own the property. In a one-eighth ownership share, each owner then uses the home exclusively for up to 45 nights per year. With Ember's end-to-end concierge service, homeowners spend minimal time on the logistics and can focus on the real investment – spending quality time with their family and friends.

Ember is actively recruiting in-market sales agents and property concierges in Southern California and in destinations like Bend, Oregon; St. George, Utah; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and more. The company works closely with real estate agents and offers a full buyer's commission of three percent of the price of home share. Ember also has more than a dozen open Utah-based positions in management, engineering, sales, and marketing positions with the company.

Shares of the Newport Beach home are available for purchase with first stays in the home expected to be available in June. To find an Ember home or for more information about co-ownership, please visit: www.emberhome.com.

About Ember

Ember is a real estate proptech company that is reimagining the vacation home experience through technology, white-glove service, and co-ownership. Ember is enabling the dream of vacation home ownership for millions. Ember's tech-forward approach transforms traditional ownership by enabling co-owners to purchase luxurious properties, unlocking an opportunity that most people previously thought was out of reach. Ember streamlines every step of the vacation home ownership process from purchase to planning each stay with the proprietary Ember app and enhances the experience with a personal, in-market Ember concierge who manages everything from services to maintenance of the home. Ember is simply a better way to own a vacation home. Learn more at EmberHome.com.

