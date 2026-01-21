Ember LifeSciences appoints Ann Hyllengren as Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran to bolster executive leadership team, support company's growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent $16.5 million Series A financing in December, Ember LifeSciences, Inc ., a leading provider of revolutionary cold chain technology, announced the appointment of Ann Hyllengren as Chief Financial Officer to support the company's next phase of growth.

Ann Hyllengren, CFO

"We are thrilled to welcome Ann at a pivotal stage in our evolution," said Clay Alexander, founder and CEO of Ember LifeSciences. "She brings deep financial and operational leadership experience at one of the top life science companies in the world and will be instrumental as we develop and launch new reliable, sustainable cold chain solutions for life sciences, and beyond."

Hyllengren joins Ember LifeSciences from Amgen, where she brings nearly two decades of experience across global accounting and finance, capital planning and investor relations. Most recently, she served as a senior executive on Amgen's Investor Relations team, partnering closely with executive leadership to oversee capital markets engagement and translate complex financial performance into a clear, compelling narrative for investors. She also held multiple senior finance leadership roles at Amgen, including serving as head of finance for the multibillion-dollar U.S. General Medicine business unit, where she delivered insights to inform product strategy, resource allocation and profitability. In addition, she led the management of a $1 billion annual capital portfolio and served as Chief Financial Officer of the Amgen Foundation, overseeing initiatives supporting STEM education and community investment.

"I am excited to join a team that is working to solve one of the healthcare industry's most costly challenges, with a clear focus on sustainability and improving patient outcomes," said Ann Hyllengren. "Ember is creating a disruptive and positive impact across the life sciences supply chain, and I look forward to supporting the company's operational scale and market expansion."

The global pharmaceutical cold chain ecosystem faces $35 billion in financial loss each year due to temperature excursions. Ember addresses this challenge with its Ember Cube, a first-of-its-kind digital shipping box that features cloud-based temperature reporting, GPS location tracking and sustainable return-to-sender technology.

Prior to joining Amgen, Hyllengren worked in external reporting at Dole Food Company and began her career in assurance and business advisory services at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. She also served as an adjunct professor at Moorpark College and the University of La Verne. Hyllengren is an active Certified Public Accountant and holds a Master of Accounting from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

About Ember LifeSciences

Ember LifeSciences initially launched as an offshoot of Ember Technologies' "Ember," the design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, which has surpassed half a billion dollars in total sales to date. Ember LifeSciences seeks to redefine global medicine distribution through leveraging Ember's proprietary temperature control technology to improve the way we transport life-saving medicines and vaccines around the world. To learn more about Ember LifeSciences, visit emberlifesciences.com .

