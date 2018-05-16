Ember Partners with MoMA Design Store to Launch the New Black Ceramic Mug

"Our collaboration with MoMA Design Store for the launch of the black Ceramic Mug signifies our commitment to being a design-led brand," said Clay Alexander, Founder and CEO of Ember. "From the beginning of Ember, creating an advanced tech product that puts design and the human experience first was paramount. I love beautiful design, and we specifically engineered Ember so the technology recedes to the background, ensuring that the elegance of the product was not compromised with numerous screens, buttons and lights. MoMA Design Store is the epitome of modern design and I could not be more thrilled for our partnership."

Featuring world-class design and advanced technology, the Ember Ceramic Mug enhances the coffee and tea drinking experience by maintaining your perfect drinking temperature from the first sip to the last drop. The new colorway ties into current home trends, with designers and architects embracing matte black in all aspects of interior design.

"We love the clean, modern design of Ember and when we tested it, we knew it would fit exceptionally well into our Design Store," said Joe Weiner, Product Manager Merchandising, Retail at MoMA. "The MoMA consumer has a discerning eye, and when they come to our store, they are looking for something unexpected yet incredibly functional and brilliantly designed. The Ember Ceramic Mug checks all these boxes and more."

Made of durable stainless steel with a ceramic coating, the Ember Ceramic Mug has a minimal, refined design and a discrete, technical interface, making it simple and easy to use. Embedded with multiple temperature sensors and a microprocessor-controlled dual-band heating system, the Ember Ceramic Mug maintains coffee or tea at the user's precise drinking temperature.

The Ember Ceramic Mug connects to the Ember mobile app, allowing users to select their precise drinking temperature with a swipe of a finger. The app remembers the user's preferred drinking temperature and has several preset options for easy customization for drinks such as tea, coffee, hot chocolate, etc. The app also notifies users when their desired drinking temperature has been reached, and lets users identify their mug by selecting a personal color that will display on a small LED light located toward the base of the mug.

The black Ceramic Mug is the third core product in Ember's collection, joining the Ember Travel Mug and the white Ceramic Mug. The Travel Mug launched in 2016 and won Silver for the IDSA International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). The white Ceramic Mug launched in 2017 and sold out within weeks. It was also named one of TIME magazine's Best Inventions of 2017.

In addition to MoMA Design Store, the new black Ember Ceramic Mug will be available on ember.com starting on May 16, 2018, followed by distribution in Starbucks stores across the U.S. in June - just in time for Father's Day. The Ember black Ceramic Mug retails for $79.95. Additional Ember products and accessories are also available on ember.com .

About Ember ® Technologies, Inc.

Ember Technologies, Inc. is a design-led temperature control brand, whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat and drink. Founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Ember creates, designs and develops household products that offer consumers complete customization of their food and beverage temperature. Ember's Travel Mug and Ceramic Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. Ember's world-class team consists of product designers, engineers and executives formerly with Apple, Microsoft, Nokia, Under Armour, Skechers, Beats by Dre and Amazon Labs.

For more information, visit ember.com and connect with us on Facebook.com/ember, Instagram.com/ember and Twitter.com/ember_tech.

