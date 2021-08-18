Ember Ranks Amongst Fastest Growing Companies in America - Joins Inc. 5000 List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced that Ember Technologies, Inc. (Ember®), global temperature control brand and maker of the world's first temperature control smart mug, debuted on the annual Inc. 5000 list. The list is one of the most prestigious rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and represents the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses.

"Being recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies, especially in 2021, is a true honor," said Clay Alexander, Founder and Group CEO of Ember. "It is a testament to the extraordinary strength of our team and an accomplishment that will inspire us as we continue to push the boundaries of temperature technology and expand the brand into groundbreaking new categories."

The list ranking comes on the heels of a massive year for Ember, whose namesake temperature control products - the Ember Mug2 and Ember Travel Mug2 - experienced triple-digit year-over-year sales growth. As the world adapted to a new routine, Ember quickly became a work-from-home staple, contributing to a 2x year-over-year increase in e-commerce sales. Ember's retail expansion into big-box retailers, including Costco and over 1,700 Target stores, also aided the Company's rapid growth.

Ember has also raised more than $80 million in funding, which will help fuel research and development in new verticals and further scale the brand internationally. To date, the Company has over 100 fully granted utility patents surrounding temperature control, data, and connectivity, with plans to apply it to the expanding product portfolio, including healthcare and infant feeding. Ember's patented technology coupled with the brand's design and product development capabilities will continue to fuel its rapid growth for many years to come.

Notable Ember investors include some of today's most prominent musicians and athletes such as Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Kevin Durant, Aaron Rodgers, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, Kaskade, Tyler, the Creator, Ndamukong Suh, and more.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Ember

Ember is a design-led temperature control brand and technology platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat, drink and live. Founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Ember designs and develops temperature control products that offer complete customization. The award-winning Ember Travel Mug and Ember Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. Ember's world-class team consists of product designers, engineers, and executives formerly with Apple, Microsoft, Nokia, Under Armour, Beats by Dre, and Amazon Labs. For more information, visit ember.com and connect with us on Facebook.com/ember, Instagram.com/ember and Twitter.com/ember_tech.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

