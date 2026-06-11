Ember Stays Named #1 Vacation Rental Manager in St. George, Utah

Independent rankings from Manager Review place Ember Stays at the top of the St. George market with a 4.96 average Airbnb guest rating.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember Stays has been ranked the #1 vacation rental property manager in St. George, Utah, according to the latest independent local rankings published by Manager Review.

The ranking evaluated active short-term rental managers in the St. George market using aggregated guest review data. Ember Stays earned a 4.96 average Airbnb guest rating, the highest of any manager included in the rankings.

St. George has become one of Utah's most popular vacation rental destinations, attracting families, outdoor adventurers, golfers, and groups looking for year-round sunshine and easy access to Southern Utah's red rock landscapes. In a competitive market where guest experience plays a major role in both reviews and repeat bookings, Ember Stays' top ranking reflects the company's focus on thoughtful home design, responsive service, consistent operations, and memorable stays.

"This recognition means a lot because it reflects the experience guests are actually having when they stay with Ember Stays," said Kurt Avarell, CEO of Ember. "Our team works hard to care for every detail, from the quality of the homes we manage to the communication, cleaning, maintenance, and guest support that happen behind the scenes. We are proud of the trust we have earned from both guests and homeowners in the St. George market."

Ember Stays manages luxury vacation rentals in some of the most sought-after communities in Southern Utah, including Desert Color in St. George. The company serves both guests and homeowners by combining elevated vacation homes with professional management, local operations, and a hospitality-focused approach to every stay.

"Earning the #1 ranking with a 4.96 rating tells you everything about how our team operates," said Jake Nielson, Chief Business Officer at Ember. "This is not just a win for guests. It is a win for every homeowner who trusted Ember Stays with their property. Top-rated management drives better reviews, better occupancy, and better returns. That is the Ember model."

The full St. George ranking from Manager Review is available at:

https://manager-review.com/rankings/utah/st-george

Guests can explore available Ember Stays homes at www.emberstays.com. Homeowners interested in professional vacation rental management can also learn more at www.emberstays.com.

About Ember Stays

Ember Stays offers luxury vacation rentals in premier destinations, with a focus on thoughtfully designed homes, professional management, and memorable guest experiences. From family reunions to weekend getaways, Ember Stays helps guests enjoy the comfort of a private home with the ease of a professionally managed stay. Learn more at www.emberstays.com.

SOURCE Ember Stays