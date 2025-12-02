Emberside Brewery Welcomes Director of Brewery Operations, Tom Nielsen

Set to open at The Park, the 185-acre mixed-use campus in Berkeley Heights, Emberside

Brewery is one of the highly anticipated retail destinations coming to the community

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emberside Brewery, the new brewery coming to The Park in 2026, today announced the appointment of Tom Nielsen as Director of Brewery Operations. With more than 20 years of experience and a reputation for creativity and craftsmanship, Nielsen will lead Emberside's operations and help shape its debut lineup of beers.

Rendering of Emberside Brewery's Interior

Nielsen began his career at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., where he spent two decades pioneering new brewing methods and helping craft some of the company's most beloved beers, including Torpedo Ale, Hop Hunter IPA, and Hazy Little Thing. A leader in hop and barley innovation, he helped introduce several new hop varieties to the craft beer world and has served in leadership roles across national brewing research organizations. At Emberside, he will use that experience to build a rotating lineup of IPAs, classic lagers and experimental small-batch releases tailored to New Jersey drinkers.

"Tom's deep expertise and passion for innovation make him the perfect person to bring Emberside's vision to life," said Stephen Kilroy, Senior Vice President Hospitality and Marketing at The Connell Company, the owner of Emberside Brewery. "He's not only an incredible brewer, but also someone who truly values community and collaboration and we are excited to see Emberside come to life with Tom at its helm."

Now back in his home state of New Jersey, Nielsen is collaborating with local partners and suppliers to bring Emberside to life from the ground up. In the months leading up to the grand opening, Emberside will host a series of events celebrating its craft, community, and creativity. Among them is an upcoming Tap Takeover at Grain & Cane, on January 21st, 2026, where Nielsen will lead guests through a guided tasting of the beers on tap.

"After spending over two decades in the beer industry, leading a brewery like this from the ground up has always been a dream of mine," said Tom Nielsen, Director of Brewery Operations at Emberside Brewery. "I could not think of a more exciting project to bring that dream to life. I am eager to channel my experience and creativity into shaping something truly special for the New Jersey craft beer community."

Emberside will serve as a dynamic hub for craft beer, connection, and local flavor in the heart of The District at The Park — a 60-acre downtown destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment anchored by a walkable main street. In addition to Emberside Brewery, The District will feature an exciting mix of venues and experiences. Highlights will include Rosa Azul, a vibrant Mexican restaurant serving authentic cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails, alongside a casual taqueria offering window service for the outdoor garden and playground area. Guests can also look forward to BASH, a speakeasy-style venue featuring a wood-fired steakhouse, thoughtfully designed event spaces, multiple bars, and 16 of New Jersey's first duckpin bowling lanes. Rounding out The District at The Park will be 328 luxury apartments, a 176-room Embassy Suites, and a variety of additional retail concepts.

"As we get closer to Emberside Brewery's opening, we are excited to share what we have been building. From the rooftop and cozy fire pits to the indoor/outdoor garden seating, every detail is designed to bring people together over exceptional craft beer in a welcoming and casual setting," said Shane Connell, Executive Vice President of The Connell Company. "Tom has been an amazing addition to the team. His expertise, excitement, and passion for the craft are instrumental in shaping Emberside into a high-quality and authentic brewery experience for the community."

Emberside Brewery is owned and operated by Table & Banter Hospitality, a growing family of restaurants and experiences designed to bring people together through exceptional food, drink, and hospitality services. Table & Banter oversees culinary and hospitality services across The Park's dynamic campus spanning restaurants, hotels, corporate buildings, residential towers, fitness centers, and event companies. Emberside carries T&B's mission, offering a fresh destination where craftsmanship and camaraderie meet.

To learn more about Emberside Brewery and stay informed on upcoming updates, please visit: https://www.embersidebrewery.com/

About Emberside Brewery

Emberside Brewery is set to open its doors in Fall 2026, bringing fresh energy to New Jersey's craft beer scene and inviting the community to gather, taste, and ignite their own spark. Located at The Park in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, Emberside is dedicated to brewing high-quality, distinctive beers that blend innovation with craftsmanship. Founded by the Connell family, whose legacy of selling rice to breweries has come full circle into a passion for creating one of their own, Emberside is a natural extension of that entrepreneurial spirit and local pride. Under the leadership of Brewmaster Tom Nielsen, the brewery is committed to crafting exceptional beers and fostering a welcoming destination that celebrates the shared experience of great beer. From hop-forward IPAs to rich, malt-driven ales, every pour reflects Emberside's spirit of connection, creativity, and legacy. To learn more about Emberside Brewery, please visit: https://www.embersidebrewery.com/

About Table & Banter Hospitality

Table & Banter Hospitality has built a diverse portfolio of culinary & experiential services spanning restaurants, hotels, corporate buildings, residential towers, fitness centers, event companies, and full mixed-use campuses. The team oversees all food and beverage operations for the Round Table Resort brand, which includes two luxury residential properties, four "work resort" office buildings, and a top-rated Embassy Suites. In addition, Table & Banter Hospitality manages a 185-acre park in New Jersey, leading on-campus event activations and hosting private occasions ranging from weddings and holiday parties to large-scale promotional events. The hospitality group is also responsible for owning and operating five current and upcoming restaurants located in New Jersey. Fueled by passion and creativity, Table & Banter Hospitality brings people together through great food, genuine service, and unforgettable experiences.

About The Park

The Park, formerly known as Connell Corporate Park, is undergoing a $500 million repositioning to bring urban energy and community to the suburbs. The Park is situated on a walkable, 185-acre campus with a 176-room Embassy Suites Hotel, 112,000 square foot Lifetime Fitness center and over 1.5 million square feet of work resort offices, flexible workspaces and collaborative lounges all anchored by a hospitality, culinary, and wellness culture. The Park is currently adding The District at The Park, which will include 328 apartments and 170,000 square feet of restaurants and entertainment retail, bringing the whole campus together into one vibrant destination. To learn more about The Park, please visit: https://theparkatnj.com/.

About The Connell Company

Founded in 1926, The Connell Company has grown into one of the largest diversified, privately held corporations in the United States. Throughout its history, the company has remained family-owned, with five generations of the Connell family involved in its leadership. With almost 100 years in business, Connell has evolved from a commodities-based organization to a real estate, hospitality, and finance-based firm. To learn more about The Connell Company, please visit: https://connellco.com/

