Emblasoft's Evolver Solution and Telaverge's Regal Test Automation Orchestration Platform Integrate to Enable Operators to Deploy Fully Tested End-to-End 5G Networks

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telaverge Communications, LLC. announced today that Emblasoft Test & Measurement AB., a global provider of Service Enablement, Active Monitoring, Load and Functional Test solutions, has integrated its Evolver solution with Telaverge's Regal for Containers and Cloud (RCC) to enable fully tested end-to-end 5G deployments.

Emblasoft

With this integrated platform, ISVs and operators can now focus on writing new test scenarios rather than focusing on test environment or test execution. Regal does not replace existing tools, but rather embraces and incorporates all previous efforts by easily integrating all third-party testing tools and test cases, like in the case of Emblasoft's Evolver.

Regal automates the test execution 100%, enabling overall cost savings of up to 70%. This integrated platform provides a one-stop solution for various test scenarios like end-to-end testing, solution testing and performance testing.

The combination of Evolver and Regal gives the market a robust and easy to use end-to-end test solution from gNodeB to the 5G core, using both emulators and actual 5G network functions.

The two companies have recently completed a PoC trial and are now mutually developing 5G test cases involving Evolver's emulation tools and Telaverge's UPF.

"Our 5G test, validation and service assurance capabilities are proven globally, so we're thrilled to be collaborating with Telaverge," said Claes Lownander, EVP Sales & Marketing at Emblasoft, which is based in Stockholm, Sweden. "Our partnership will provide the agile, automated test capabilities operators need to ensure they can go to market reliably with advanced 5G services and applications."

"Telaverge provides the complete Test Automation Orchestration Platform which improves TTM, QA and overall cost," said Kumar Ramalingam, Telaverge CEO. "Regal allows development companies to keep end-customers happy with the very best service and stable products, a competitive advantage in today's rapidly evolving market."

About Emblasoft T&M AB

Emblasoft. Innovate. Validate. Operate.

Our solutions help CSPs and equipment vendors deliver outstanding services and performance to their customers.

We are a global provider of Service Enablement, Performance Management, Active Monitoring, and Test and Verification systems for 5G, VoLTE, 4G, IMS and more, across all generations of mobile networks. With Emblasoft, CSPs and equipment manufacturers can more efficiently launch and maintain new products and services, based on the very latest technologies and standards, validated and supported by outstanding assurance.

For more information, visit: www.emblasoft.com

Emblasoft Contact

Claes Löwnander

Mobile: +46 70 204 39 70

[email protected]

About Telaverge Communications, LLC.

Telaverge is a global communications and technology provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas with its Development Center in Bangalore, India. The company has proven expertise in Design, Development, and Deployment of Products and Solutions to customers worldwide. Our deep protocol knowledge, domain expertise combined with Engineering execution and delivery skills, are enabling us to deliver world-class products, custom solutions, and services.

More information on Regal: www.regalautomation.com/

Telaverge Contact

Thomas Wiklund

Office +1 888-499-8657

[email protected]

