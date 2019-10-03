EmblemHealth and LaborPress Honor 2019 Heroes of Labor

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest non-profit health insurers, and LaborPress, the largest labor news network in New York, will honor representatives from New York's unions today at the 8th Annual Heroes of Labor Award ceremony beginning at 5pm at EmblemHealth's headquarters of 55 Water Street. The individuals were selected for having demonstrated a long-standing dedication to the city and their work.

"The strength of New York City is a direct result of the work and dedication of the working men and women of our city," said EmblemHealth President and CEO Karen Ignagni. "It is an honor to be entrusted with the responsibility of advancing the health and well-being of New York's working men and women, and EmblemHealth is proud to serve these individuals and their families."

The 2019 honorees include:

Kim Medina – AFSCME District Council 1707 Executive Director

Gloria Middleton & Arthur Cheliotes – President and President Emeritus of CWA Local 1180, respectively

Michael Lollo – New York City Detective and DEA Member

Lenny Legotte – IUEC Local 1 Business Manager and President

"The Heroes of Labor Awards are meant to honor the extraordinarily hard-working members of New York's unions," said LaborPress Publisher Neal Tepel. "Their dedication to the betterment of our legislation, and to the continued amplification of those crucial voices demanding that change, are what drive New York City forward."

Presenters at the event will include Neal Tepel, LaborPress; Karen Ignagni, EmblemHealth; Mark Messier, former New York Ranger.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.1 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

About LaborPress

LaborPress is the largest labor news network in New York, reporting daily on stories affecting working New Yorkers. Thousands view their articles online, through E-News, in print and on video. The popular LaborPress Blue Collar Buzz radio show on AM970 continues to gain listenership. For more information, visit www.laborpress.org.

