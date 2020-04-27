EmblemHealth Family of Companies Announces New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the EmblemHealth family of companies announced the appointment of Heather Tamborino as Chief Financial Officer. In her new role, Tamborino will lead financial operations including financial planning, actuarial, risk management, and corporate accounting, among other verticals within EmblemHealth.

"As EmblemHealth continues to meet the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 crisis on the insurance and physician group front, Heather's experience leading turnarounds and building strong entities that serve vulnerable beneficiaries, labor unions, and employees will make her an important part of our senior team," said EmblemHealth President and CEO Karen Ignagni. "Having overseen complex financial organizations—with deep expertise in the health care sector, Heather will be an important leader within the EmblemHealth enterprise."

Tamborino has more than 27 years of experience in finance, strategy, and risk management. She has also held executive positions within the managed care and health insurance industry for over 18 years. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Finance for Highmark Inc. and CFO of Gateway Health Plan. Additionally, Tamborino holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Western Michigan University.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with over 3.2 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

