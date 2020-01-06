EmblemHealth Family of Companies Announces New Chief Medical Officer of Its Insurance Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the EmblemHealth family of companies, announced the appointment of Richard H. Dal Col, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer of its health insurance companies. Dr. Dal Col will focus on harnessing clinical expertise, innovation and technology to improve health outcomes for over the plans' more than 3.1 million members.

"With decades of experience in the healthcare industry, including his twenty years as a senior cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Dal Col is uniquely qualified to serve our members through his passion for patient care," said EmblemHealth President and CEO Karen Ignagni. "Dr. Dal Col is a thoughtful and knowledgeable leader who will strengthen our mission of creating healthier futures for our customers and communities."

Dr. Dal Col previously served as a Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs for the Capital District Physicians' Health Plan (CDPHP). At CDPHP, he successfully developed and implemented a strategy for population health management, led efforts to promote value-based payment models and worked with physicians to engage them in member care. Prior to his role at CDPHP, Dr. Dal Col served as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs for a 300+ bed regional hospital providing services for over 1,200 people a day through emergency room, inpatient and outpatient services. From 1990 to 2010, Dr. Dal Col was a practicing Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon rising to Assistant Chief of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany.

Dr. Dal Col earned his Doctor of Medicine from Albany Medical College and a Master's Degree in Public Health and Preventive Medicine from the State University of New York at Albany/New York State Department of Health. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree from LeMoyne College. Dr. Dal Col completed his residency in General Surgery and a fellowship in Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. He is board certified in General Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery and Preventive medicine. Dr. Dal Col completed a research fellowship in Cardiopulmonary Transplantation at the University of Pittsburgh and a residency in Preventive Medicine with the New York State Department of Health. In addition to his extensive educational credentials, Dr. Dal Col is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, a Member of the New York State Medical Society, Member of the American College of Preventive Medicine and Member of the American Public Health Association.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.1 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

