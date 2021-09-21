EmblemHealth Makes the Grade with Back-to-School Giveaways

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As children and families prepared to go back to school, EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, joined with local elected leaders and community organizations to host back to school events throughout the City, where thousands of school resources and supplies were donated to families and community members.

"Helping our teachers and students get back to school is exciting," said Beth Leonard, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at EmblemHealth. "Our goal is to build off that excitement and support their learning and growth."

"Education is not just a key to open the door of opportunity but a sledgehammer to knock that door down. So, the dual goals of our back-to-school event is to first, help parents get some of the needed supplies to start the school year. But also, to help students get excited about education and learning. I'm thankful to EmblemHealth, who has been a generous and willing partner of our communities' educational endeavors."- Kevin Parker, New York State Senator (NY-21)

Through more than a dozen events over the last two months, EmblemHealth provided thousands of supplies and resources, including:

4,000 backpacks

4,000 back-to-school kits

2,000 school-supply drawstring bags

The events, part of a 'Healthy Food and Back to School' series, were organized by EmblemHealth and held in partnership with the community, partnering with community-based organizations and elected officials, including:

Elected Officials:

Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson

Senator Kevin Parker

Senator Roxanne Persaud

Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson

New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislators Inc.

Community-Based Organizations

Betances Health Center

The Carl Lezama Archive and Caribbean Cultural Center

Catholic Charities

Dadish

Grandma's hands

Moving Mountains

Government Agencies

New York City Department of Education

Community Affairs Unit of the NYPD

All events followed CDC and state and city guidelines to ensure the community's safety. Elected officials, and staff were provided masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer as well as attendees, while also maintaining social distancing.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.2 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals, and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

SOURCE EmblemHealth

Related Links

https://www.emblemhealth.com/

