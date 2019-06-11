EmblemHealth Opens Neighborhood Care Location in Staten Island

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest non-profit health insurers, announced today the opening of its newest Neighborhood Care center, located at 2655 Richmond Avenue in Staten Island. With 10 locations throughout New York City, EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care provides members of the community a place to ask questions about insurance and social services eligibility, learn about stress management and diabetes prevention, and participate in yoga, zumba and other exercise classes. Trained neighborhood teams offer personalized assistance in navigating the health care and social service systems, free nutrition seminars, lifestyle coaching, group support sessions and more.

"EmblemHealth is a leader in delivering high-quality, affordable care for working families throughout all five boroughs, and our Neighborhood Care centers are a critical component of our efforts," said Nazneen Rahman, AVP, Community Care Strategy at EmblemHealth. "Now, Staten Island residents will gain access to personalized assistance and trained professionals who are able to connect them to clinical, social and behavioral health resources, all within a welcoming environment in their community."

The Staten Island location, as with all of EmblemHealth's Neighborhood Care centers, is staffed with customer care navigators who have deep roots and close ties in their respective communities. These Neighborhood Care professionals are able to offer support in English and Spanish. Neighborhood Care locations in other boroughs offer support in additional languages, including Mandarin and Cantonese.

For information about events and activities at the Staten Island Neighborhood Care location, please call 718-948-8200 or visit emblemhealth.com/neighborhood.

